Google is updating the meat, so at least you don’t have to look at your hollow, worn-out face The Register





Google has pushed changes for things that aren’t Zoom or Teams. Meat is polishing.

It is no exaggeration to say that Meet was not a slam dunk. Remote hybrid work may have suddenly expanded. Already in the Microsoft 365 world, most companies have adopted Teams, but “Zoom” has become a verb for online meetings as much as “Google” searches the Web.

However, despite Google’s efforts to build up features, Meet is a bit sluggish.

Google has joined a choir of leading high-tech vendors who recognize that they need to do something for every conference they hold online, reviewing the user interface of the Meet application and already including it in their mobile apps. Add some features to the desktop interface.

According to Google, it’s all in the name of “collaboration equity.” And, as is often the case, there is an AI deadlock when trying to improve things.

It’s like a checklist of what your competitors are already doing. Want to change the background to something other than a bedroom wall, like a zoom? Indeed, Google Meet will add video to the existing Background Replace already deployed on Meet on Android and iOS devices. Initially only three options are available (classroom, forest, party), but at least the latter acts as a distraction from the harsh reality that many users have found themselves.

The user interface has also been updated to allow participants to completely hide themselves from meeting grid tiles, floating images, or their views (and self-feed off for all Google Meet calls). became). Content and multiple video feeds can also be pinned or unpinned.

“This gives us more flexibility in how we combine people and content, and allows us to tailor it to what we care about most at the moment,” Google said.

Sounds a bit tough, but fair enough.

AI video adjustments are also on the card, adjusting low light and underexposure scenarios for web users in a way already familiar to mobile device users. AI is also used in Autozoom to keep users straight in the frame as they move “so that everyone on the team can focus on what’s important.” However, you must be a paid subscriber to Google Workspace to take advantage of that feature. It will appear in the coming months.

I can’t help but wonder if Google missed some points. Rival Microsoft has been playing the “meeting stresses people” drum for some time and has begun introducing settings that allow administrators to fine-tune Outlook meetings accordingly.

Google’s approach to dealing with fatigue? A widget that hides the feed so you don’t have to look at yourself while Bob unloads another 100 slide presentation from sale to the world.

