11-inch M1 iPad Pro and iPad Air: Back to Top





If you need an iPad, you have three basic choices: the basic 10.2-inch iPad, the more expensive iPad Air, or the more expensive iPad Pro. But if you have a few dollars to spend, the choice is even easier. The standard 10.2-inch iPad is an affordable option with an older design (large bezel, home button, Lightning port) and an older processor. And the brand new 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at a whopping $ 1,099 and is aimed only at the most demanding users.

So if you want the most tablets without spending money on the $ 1,099 12.9-inch iPad Pro, you have only two options: the $ 599 iPad Air and the $ 799 11-inch iPad Pro. We explicitly recommended the iPad Air to offer the best of the iPad Pro at a much more affordable price. However, Apple has just upgraded the iPad Pro and improved the 11-inch model, making it a serious candidate for the best mid-tier iPad. We already know that the iPad Pro has great features and specs, but are they good enough to justify the $ 200 price difference?

Specifications for iPad Air and 11-inch iPad Pro

Before you start the match, weigh it in and see how it matches on paper.

iPad Air (2020) 11-inch iPad Pro (5th Generation) Starting Price $ 599 $ 799 Screen Size 10.9 ″ 11 ″ Size (H x W x D) 9.74 ″ x 7 ″ 0.24 ″ 9.74 ″ x 7.02 ″ x 0.23 ″ Weight 1 lb 1.03 lb Color Silver, Space Gray, Rose Gold, Green, Sky Blue Silver, Space Gray DisplayLiquid Retina, True ToneLiquid Retina, ProMotion, True ToneProcessorA14M1Storage64 / 256GB128 / 256 / 512GB / 1TB / 2TBAuthenticationTouch IDFace IDRear camera12MP f / 1.8 Wide12MP f / 1.8 Wide10MP f / 2.4 UltraWideFront camera 7MPf / 2.2 Wide12MP f / 2.4 UltraWide Wireless function 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.05G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 iPad Air vs iPad Pro: Design and color

The iPad Air and the 11-inch iPad Pro are about the same size and weight (although the Air is a bit lighter). In fact, the dimensions are so similar that you can use almost the same case, cover, magic keyboard, and more. Only cases with a specific camera cutout for a single iPad Air camera will not fit the iPad Pro with a square camera area with multiple cameras, but the iPad Pro case fits well with the Air ( It looks a little strange).

It has almost the same shape and has almost the same design, with one major exception: color. The iPad Pro comes in standard silver and space gray, but the iPad Air has a more quirky color array, such as rose gold, green, and sky blue, in addition to silver and space gray. Also, the iPad Pro’s bezel is slightly smaller than ever, but you won’t notice it.

Our choice: When it comes to size and weight, this is a perfect tie. The design is basically the same. So it comes down to color. If you want blue, green, or pink, you need to get Air (or Pro).

Apple

iPad Air and iPad Pro: Display

The 11-inch iPad Pro has a slightly larger display than the iPad Air. Here we are actually splitting the hair — one tenth of an inch. The resolution is the same (264 pixels per inch), but the bezel around the iPad Pro’s display is slightly slimmer, with a few more pixels of space. Both displays feature True Tone and a wide P3 color gamut and follow Apple’s “liquid” retina design. That is, the corners of the screen are rounded to match the device itself.

However, the iPad Pro’s display is definitely better. Compared to Air’s 500 nits, the maximum brightness is 600 nits, which is brighter. But the big advantage is ProMotion. This allows you to run your display up to 120Hz for smooth movement and low latency, especially if you’re using an Apple Pencil. The difference is obvious when switching devices, and once you try Pro, it’s very difficult to get it back.

Our Choice: Extra brightness isn’t a big deal, but ProMotion is really great and helps justify the high price of the iPad Pro.

iPad Air and iPad Pro: Performance and Specifications

Apple has never downplayed the power of high-end tablets, so the iPad Air has the same A14 chip as the iPhone 12. This is great and will be great over the years to come. The iPad Pro has a much more powerful M1 and is basically similar to the A14, doubling the high-performance CPU core, doubling the graphics core, and doubling the memory bandwidth. It’s the same processor found on MacBook Pros and iMacs, and it’s the fastest mobile system-on-chip ever manufactured.

Pro storage performance is also fast. The iPad Pro has 8GB of RAM, while the iPad Air has 4GB. With a 1TB or 2TB storage option, it jumps to 16GB. This is far more memory than Apple has ever had on tablets and should make a clear difference between multitasking and switching between apps.

Our choice: The A14 is powerful enough for tablets, but M1 and above RAM obviously makes the Pro much more powerful, and it’s worth paying more if you need speed.

Apple

iPad Air and iPad Pro: Battery Life

Battery capacity is about the same for both iPads, about 29 watt-hours. Apple lists similar battery life specifications. Up to 10 hours of surfing the web or watching videos over Wi-Fi, 9 hours on your mobile phone, basically the same for all iPads manufactured so far. We haven’t tested the battery life of the 11-inch iPad Pro yet, but the M1 chip can consume more power than the A14 when stressed, and the ProMotion battery cost is high if the display is operating at 120Hz. Become.

Our Choice: Both tablets can be used for hours. In most cases, battery life is expected to be the same for basic tasks, but when the limit is reached, the iPad Air will probably last a little longer than the 11-inch iPad Pro.

iPad Air and iPad Pro: Storage

iPad Pro doubles the starting storage. On the iPad Air it’s 128GB instead of 64GB. Both offer a 256GB upgrade configuration ($ 100 for the iPad Pro, $ 150 for the iPad Air), but the iPad Air stops there, while the iPad Pro offers 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB options.

Our Choice: With iCloud Photos, iCloud Drive, Apple Music, Dropbox, most users don’t need more than 256 GB of storage on their iPad, but if they do a lot of work with 4K video or high-resolution photos I prefer higher storage. More importantly, the iPad Pro’s starting storage is twice as large, and 64GB can be a bit smaller for all apps and games you download.

iPad Air and iPad Pro: Authentication

Like the iPhone, the iPad Pro uses Face ID. It uses the True Depth front camera to unlock the tablet and authenticate the purchase and password. The iPad Air is the only Apple device with a Touch ID fingerprint sensor built into the side buttons. Both are easy to set up and use in their own way, but according to Apple, Face ID has a 1 in 1,000,000 chance of spoofing, while Touch ID has a 1 in 50,000 chance.

Our Choice: Touch ID is good enough, but Face ID is arguably a faster and easier way to authenticate, enter passwords, and unlock devices.

Jason Cross / IDG

iPad Air and iPad Pro: Camera

On the back of the iPad Air is a standard 12MP wide-angle camera. In addition to the same camera, iPad Pro is equipped with a 10MP ultra-wide camera and LiDAR sensor to improve AR positioning. The image processing between M1 and A14 is basically the same. I don’t think you’ll take too many pictures with any of these rather nasty cameras, but if you need to, the iPad Pro has a clearly better array.

More practical is the difference from the front camera. The iPad Air has a 7MP camera that can make 1080p FaceTime calls, while the iPad Pro has a new 12MP camera with an ultra-wide lens for a much wider field of view. It supports a new feature called the center stage, which allows you to pan and zoom to keep the subject (you) in the frame. It also supports portrait mode and Apple’s Animoj / Memoji because it uses the TrueDepth sensor for Face ID.

Our Choice: The iPad Pro has both a good rear and front camera, but the biggest winner is the selfie cam.

iPad Air and iPad Pro: Audio and Microphone

The iPad Pro has decent sound from a two-speaker stereo setup and a dual microphone array. It works fine, but nothing special. The 11-inch iPad Pro, on the other hand, has four speakers and five microphones that Apple calls “studio quality.” I’m not sure if you can trust that Monica, but it’s almost certain that the iPad Pro will produce better recordings and better quality audio playback.

Our Choice: Need to be tested, Pro should give you great sound and recording.

iPad Air and iPad Pro: Connectivity and Accessories

The iPad Air has dropped the Lightning port in favor of our beloved USB-C, but the 11-inch iPad Pro takes it one step further. The USB-C port supports USB 4 and Thunderbolt, so you can connect to any type of gear, including high-end monitors, including 4K displays. The ports are the same, but if you use high-end peripherals, you need to make sure you have the proper cables. Both models support the new Magic Keyboard, but the camera cutout fits a bit into the 11-inch Pro and also supports the second-generation Apple Pencil.

Our Choice: Thunderbolt may not be what you need right now, but it’s worth the investment. Over the years, it’s much more likely that your device will work best (or not at all) on the iPad Pro’s Thunderbolt port than on the iPad Air’s standard USB-C charging port.

Jason Cross / IDG

iPad Air and iPad Pro: W-Fi and Cellular

Both iPads work well at home with Wi-Fi 6 with MIMO, simultaneous dual band, and speeds up to 1.6 Gbps. Bluetooth 5 for AirPods and other wireless devices is also available. However, if you choose the Wi-Fi + Cellular model, the iPad Pro will support 5G and the iPad Air will support 4G LTE. As we learned on the iPhone, 5G is much faster, but the network isn’t as robust as the LTE network, with a $ 200 premium for the iPad Air’s $ 130.

Our Choice: You need to carefully consider whether you really need cellular access on your iPad. Using the iPhone as a wireless hotspot works very well. But if you need the convenience of a wireless connection wherever you go, the iPad Pro’s 5G modem is a great investment, even at a higher price.

IDG

iPad Air and iPad Pro: Conclusion

If asked before April 20th if the iPad Pro is worth the cost over the 11-inch iPad Air, we will definitely answer no. not anymore! The starting price for the 11-inch iPad Pro is $ 200 higher than the iPad Air, but see how much you’re getting.

Much Faster M1 Processor ProMotion Display 5 Microphone Array and 4 Speakers 12MP Ultra Wide Front Camera 10MP Ultra Wide Rear Camera, LiDARThunderboltFaceID Double Storage Option 5G

Our Choice: Upgrades may not be all relevant to everyday use, but in summary, they clearly depict a good product and can easily justify a $ 200 higher price tag. If you don’t think you need any of them, there’s no reason to save a little money and go to the iPad Air, but the cost of the 11-inch iPad Pro is now justified, but now it’s not. .. Year or so. In one fell swoop, Apple put the 11-inch iPad Pro back in the correct position at the top of the tablet heap. This is a position that is unlikely to be abandoned for many years.

