70/80 of the return is the canary of the coal mine in the game pricing strategy.Publishing





A review copy of Returnal, a new PS5 exclusively owned by cult shooter developer Housemarque, has been released. The first impression before the full embargo was lifted is very positive. But the discussion goes back to the price over and over again: 80/70.

Returnal is a new IP and doesn’t have the appeal of a Demon’s Souls remake. In terms of budget and marketing it’s not a huge triple A title (actually it’s certainly close in terms of quality, but it looks bloody and awesome). Despite its roguelike structure, it does not offer endless entertainment. And since it comes after launch, you can’t hide in the coattail of expensive hardware.

This is a high quality title from the beloved developer, the classic AA, which happens to cost 70 new normal costs. And it can be spoken by everyone.

Seeing Martin Robinsons considering taking over the game at Eurogamer will certainly appeal to developers and fans of action-packed third-person shooters and roguelike structures. It’s the kind of game that should excite the audience.

Robinson never mentioned prices once in his work, but below the border, that’s what everyone is talking about. In summary, I love Housemarque, but I haven’t paid 80 for it …

There could be a recognition issue here as Housemarque has stepped up from 20 indie titles such as Resogun to something much larger and more expensive to create.

But the underlying trend is that while its price seems to be acceptable to this audience in very large games, it won’t sell well to those who don’t follow the label: Horizon Zero Dawn, The Last. of Us, God of War, etc.

Of course, high prices mean that you have plenty of space to discount over the next few months to years. (After all, I have a friend who bought HZD for 12 and a friend who bought it for free). That value can stick to the game, which could have been labeled indie at a cheaper price.

Still, launch sales are also important when it comes to recognizing quality and success, and Housemarques games are now aimed to become a game-priced coal mine canary.

And of course, there’s always a game pass to consider for this kind of title, which fits very well as a subscription-style highlight release.

The industry needs to monitor returns with great interest early next week. I hope everyone is concerned about the success of the title.

