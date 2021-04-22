Devoteam plans to generate € 1 billion in cumulative sales 1 on Google Cloud by 2024





Devoteam, a leader in digital transformation in the EMEA market and # 1 EMEA partner of leading cloud-based platform companies, has accumulated € 1 billion in Google Cloud revenue over the next four years through its dedicated entity, Devoteam G Cloud. Announced ambition to create one. .. This important announcement supports Devoteams’ ambition to become the No. 1 Google Cloud partner for EMEA companies and key players.

Devoteam is accelerating its strategic partnership with Google Cloud with the goal of reaching a cumulative sales of € 1 billion over the next four years. To achieve this goal, Devoteam has leveraged its position as a premier Google Cloud reseller and service partner for over a decade and has more than 350 certified Google Cloud specialists working for its dedicated entity, Devoteam GCloud.

Devoteam has selected Google Cloud as the leading market maker for digital transformation in the world. In doing so, Devoteam aims to help customers across Europe transform their digital workplaces and modernize their IT infrastructure and applications.

Devoteam has also invested heavily in Google Cloud’s data and AI capabilities to help customers become data-driven organizations and power their businesses with AI.

“Devoteam has expanded and expanded its business with Google Cloud over the last decade. Today, we make a strategic move to show our ambition and willingness to become the No. 1 Google Cloud partner in EMEA. ..

We’ve had great results with digital transformation of your business using Google Clouds state-of-the-art technology. This is a transformation that wants to accelerate through its dedicated Devoteam G Cloud team, open up the potential of Google Cloud to more companies, and unleash intelligence and innovation, says Sebastien Chevrel, Managing Director of the Devoteam Group. Mr. explains.

This deal further strengthens the relationship between Google Cloud and Devoteam. In addition to being Google’s premier reseller and service partner for over a decade, Devoteam has been recognized for its achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping customers drive digital transformation towards the cloud. , Winner of the EMEA Reseller Partner of the Year in 2019. .. Devoteam has already accompanied the migration of more than 1 million users to Google Workspace, and the new deal will enable Devoteam to provide even better support to +2000 customers in EMEA’s 18 markets. ..

Our commitment and laser to deliver the most complete Google Cloud services by integrating Google Cloud expertise across EMEA into one unique brand, Devoteam G Cloud, and setting new milestones in our partnership with Google Cloud. I would like to make a bold statement about Sharp Focus. Enterprise and major enterprise markets.

With Devoteam G Cloud, existing and new customers are increasingly dependent on Google Cloud technology to perform business-critical operations with confidence, with the local support, agility, and scalability they need. We are in a unique position to provide sex. Devoteam G Cloud Director.

1 IFRS 15 unmodified order entry

_______________________________________________________________

About Devoteam

Devoteam is a leading consulting firm focused on digital strategy, technology platforms and cybersecurity.

Combining creativity, technology and data insights enables our customers to transform their businesses and unleash the future.

With 25 years of experience and 8,000 employees in Europe and the Middle East, Devoteam is committed to driving people responsible technology and making better changes. #CreativeTechforBetterChange

About Devoteam G Cloud

With over 2,300 customers in 18 countries, Devoteam G Cloud is a global leader in Google Cloud technology. Devoteam is also a managed service provider, achieving seven Google Cloud specializations: infrastructure, machine learning, work transformation – enterprise, application development, training infrastructure, training data, and location-based services. In April 2020, Devoteam was named Google Cloud Reseller Partner of the Year (EMEA).

___________________________________________________________

For more information:

Public relations system

[email protected]

+33 1 55 78 27 68

Stone play Europe

[email protected]

+33 1 79 35 71 08

__________________________________________________________

Photo courtesy of: Mitchell Luo, Unsplash

