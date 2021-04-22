Gotion tech release 2020 results





Excellent results are driven by the company’s ongoing innovation in its products

Hefei, China, April 22, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Gotion High-tech Co., Ltd., a leader in R & D, manufacturing and sales of lithium-ion power batteries for automobiles. (Shenzhen: 002074) is the first quarter of 2021 on April 21, 2020. The company achieved annual revenue of 6,724 million yuan (about US $ 1.04 billion) in 2020, an increase of 35.6% over the previous year. Annual net income attributable to the parent increased by 192.02% year-on-year to RMB150 million (approximately US $ 23.1 million), the largest increase since listing. Sales outside the domestic market in China increased by 616.42% year-on-year to over 159 million yuan (about US $ 24.5 million). In 2021, the number of Gotions showed further improvement. First-quarter operating profit was up 77.09% to RMB1,292 million (about US $ 199 million) and net profit was up 42.49% to RMB47.918 million (about US $ 7.38 million).

Product innovation in parallel with customer composition optimization proved to be the main driver behind performance gains. In 2020, Gotion rolled out several new technologies, including a lithium iron phosphate battery with a single-cell energy density of 210 Wh / kg and JTM technology. This corresponds to a system energy density of 200.22 Wh / kg ternary battery. Description of this year’s MIIT catalog, industry reference document on the situation of China’s tech sector. According to the catalog, this technology provides the highest system energy density of any similar system made in China.

In 2021, Gotion High-tech will continue to expand its penetration into the passenger car market, seeking and concluding relationships with domestic mainstream OEM giants such as Guangzhou Motor, Xiaopeng, WM Motor and NIO, while expanding further to other countries. It’s a schedule. Outside the domestic market, we have already established strong market shares in the Netherlands, India and the United States and will begin additional strategic collaborations with well-known brand automakers. For its most important relationship, Gotion Hi-Tech, a partnership with VW, will soon move the VW Modular Electric Drive Matrix (MEB) module to mass production in collaboration with automakers, leveraging the MEB platform after deployment. And quickly enhance the production and commercialization of ternary products, including expansion into the international market.

About Gotion High-tech

Gotion Hi-Tech Co., Ltd, which was listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in May 2015. Has multiple production facilities in Qingdao Hefei, developing, manufacturing and selling power batteries, power transmission and distribution equipment, and other vehicle power supplies. , Hefei, Lujiang, Nanjing, Nandori, Qingdao, Tangshan, and elsewhere throughout China. The company recently added new production facilities and R & D centers in Gohi, Shanghai, Silicon Valley (USA), Cleveland (USA), Tsukuba (Japan) and Singapore.

The company is the first in China to independently research, develop, manufacture and sell lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) with a focus on lithium iron phosphate materials and cells, ternary materials and cells, and power batteries. Is one of the companies. Pack, battery management system, energy storage battery pack. Our products are widely used in both hybrid and pure passenger cars, commercial and specialty vehicles, and also provide system solutions for energy storage power plants and communication base stations.

SOURCE Gotion High-Tech

