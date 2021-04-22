Realme 8 Pro Illuminations Yellow Color Variant Launched in India, Realme X7 Max Teased





The Realme 8 Pro Illuminating Yellow color variation was launched in India on Thursday in parallel with the debut of Realme 8 5G. The new color variations have been teased since last month, but the company hadn’t released it when it launched Realme 8 Pro in the country. Illumination Yellow color variations are aligned with Realme 8 Pro Infinite Black and Infinite Blue color options. The Chinese company also made fun of the launch of Realme X7 Max during the virtual event.

Realme 8 Pro Illuminating Yellow Price and Stock Status Details in India

The Realme 8 Pro Illuminating Yellow color variation has an Rs price tag. 17,999 for 6GB + 128GB storage variants and Rs. 18,999 for 8GB + 128GB storage option. The price is the same as the existing Realme 8 Pro color version. In terms of availability, the Illuminated Yellow color model will be available for first sale at Flipkart, Realme.com, and offline retailers on April 26th at 12:00 pm (noon).

Realme 8 Pro Illumination Yellow Specifications

By design, the Realme 8 Pro Illuminating Yellow variant is exactly the same as it was launched last month. Teaser suggested that the bright yellow camera module and the company’s Dare To Leap brand glow in the dark, with the rest of the back panel showing no change and doing normal yellow painting.

Realme 8 Pro features a 6.4-inch Full HD + (1,080×2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20: 9. It features an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The smartphone comes with a quad rear camera setup with a 108 megapixel primary sensor along with a 16 megapixel selfie camera on the front. It has a 4,500mAh battery that supports 50W SuperDart Charge fast charging technology.

Made fun of Realme X7 Max

In addition to the launch of the Realme 8 Pro Illuminating Yellow color variation, Madhav Sheth, Vice President and CEO of Realme India and Europe, teased the arrival of the Realme X7 Max in the country during the launch of the Realme 85G. Get ready to activate up to 5G speeds on India’s first MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G processor, according to Shess.

Realme X7 Max is teased to come to India soon Photo Provider: Realme India

Executives did not confirm the exact name of the new model, but it is expected to be the recently chipped Realme X7 Max. Future phones were initially thought to be offered as a rebranded Realme X7 Pro Ultra with a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC. However, the latest teaser suggests that it may be equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 1200.

At a virtual MediaTek Technology Diaries session earlier this week, Sheth announced that Realme will soon launch the country’s first MediaTek Dimensity 1200-powered smartphone. Initially, it was speculated that it was the Realme GT Neo, which was launched in China last month with the same chipset.

Details about the exact availability and pricing of Realme phones with the Dimensity 1200 have not yet been revealed.

What is the best phone under Rs? 15,000 in India now? This was explained in Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. After that (from 27:54), we will talk to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available wherever Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and podcasts are available.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos