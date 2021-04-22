Tesla CEO Elon Musk stole my meme





Everyone who creates content for the Internet knows that your work is re-shared, aggregated, and often deprived of credit. What you don’t necessarily expect is that some of the silly jokes you make end up on the Twitter page of the man who was the wealthiest person living these days.

That’s what happened to me on April 8th. Pfizer and Modena COVID-19 vaccinated people tweeted an image that the difference should be set aside and teamed up for a “naughty summer.” “Slut” is not a negative judgment here, but merely a reference to the summer hedonism currently expected by young singles as a result of widespread vaccination.

Suggest an alliance pic.twitter.com/adcuvuP0ql

— Miles Cree 🌲 (@MilesKlee) April 9, 2021

Early the next morning, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted the same image. He followed this with a series of thought-provoking emojis. Then he deleted both tweets.

🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com / iJHh3dNBPp

— Modest Proposal (@ modestproposal1) April 9, 2021

I know that vaccine-related problems are far greater than the theft of trivial memes. Then again, it annoyed me.

The day after I seriously asked him to pay $ 69 million to climb my job, I tweeted something irrelevant: a photo of the Goodyear airship. Literally five minutes later, Musk also tweeted a photo of the Goodyear airship. The reposting of the meme was shocking, but it was creepy. Paranoia has begun. message? Does he want me to know what he is looking at? Or was it another coincidence?

I don’t know why he deleted the tweet. I have a feeling that someone brought up his record of COVID-19 (a year ago, Musk said the illness poses little threat, and he went against health orders in California last May. Hundreds of Tesla workers signed it when the factory was reopened). The surreal mystery to me is that Musk first found the tweet, and that I insulted him many times on the site inadvertently entertained him. He follows 104 accounts but hasn’t retweeted any of them (and reaffirmed that Grimes hasn’t retweeted). He doesn’t use Instagram and doesn’t show up on Reddit in reverse image search.

I wonder if his friend sent it directly to him. If he received it as a link to my account, he might have read my rude comment about him and decided to separate me from his joke. However, the timing of his tweet night owls, and the mysterious combination of sexual emojis with trains and ghosts, are filmed with quick removal and speak to a more impulsive mental framework.

The people who redistribute your work are all part of being online, but as in the case of digital marketing firm Jerry Media, who succumbed to the backlash against collecting jokes by creators without permission in 2019, constant yoking. There is a threshold that will not be accepted, payment or quote.

However, Musk shows a unique situation because it strips me off and does not directly benefit from it. He is looking for another resource: influence.

Coronavirus panic is ridiculous

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 6, 2020

Mask isn’t short of fans — more than 50 million people follow him on Twitter. Nevertheless, he has the air of a man who longs to be seen as cool. As a Silicon Valley billionaire, an efficient way to do this is to steal from those who develop humor from their common experience, which he knows little about. That is the point of great wealth. Protect yourself from strangers. Still, he has proven to need to behave like people’s humans, at least on social media.

I was able to flatter, except that I really hate him as a person. I hate that he can change the economy by messing up online, I hate his tropical cultural war politics and colonization futurism, and I have him I hate trying to insert myself into media stories by pretending to have no expertise.

This does not mean that I am actually on the mask radar in a measurable sense. And that’s the weirdest part. Everything I cast on the internet is to observe that it’s easily separated from me.

Musk treated my meme like a saying you happened to find and undoubtedly incorporated it into your personal brand. Musk doesn’t care how he encounters what he likes — he’s terribly rushing to grab it and get from it. I can’t get angry either. He just gave me something to write.

Miles Klee is a Los Angeles writer and author of the novel “Ivyland” and the story collection “True False”. Email: [email protected] | Twitter: @milesklee







