iOS 14.5 will arrive next week. Two Reasons to Wait for iPhone or iPad Updates





Do I need to update the moment iOS 14.5 is available on my iPhone? it depends.

CNET This story is part of an Apple Event that covers the latest news from Apple headquarters.

After a long beta, Apple is finally ready to release iOS 14.5 and iPad OS 14.5. The update will be released next week. We don’t know the exact date yet, but we know it will include some additional features such as the new Siri voice and the new Face ID feature that enables the iPhone. I am wearing a face mask.

You’ll want to update your iPhone or iPad ($ 270 on Amazon) to the latest and greatest software from Apple, but even official OS updates can cause more problems and headaches if adopted early. There is a possibility of becoming. Instead of keeping up with the trends in iOS 14.5, it may be better to wait a few days before updating.

All apple

CNET’s Apple Report Newsletter provides news, reviews and advice on iPhone, iPad, Mac and software.

Below are two main reasons why you should wait before mashing up the update button on your iPhone or iPad. If you’re brave and don’t want to wait, make sure you have a current backup of your Apple device before updating to iOS 14.5 or iPad OS 14.5 at boot time.

Currently playing: Watch this: Apple AirTags helps you find something on your iPhone

3:13

Sometimes there are miserable bugs

It didn’t happen often, but there were some iOS updates that made the iPhone and iPad almost crippled for the second person who installed them when the updates became available. For example, in the 2016 update, Apple’s iPad Pro was bricked for some owners. In another update of the same year, some of the repaired iPhones stopped working altogether. After updating to iOS 14.5, the rollback process is not easy.

What’s my advice? Wait a few days, or even a week, after the update is available and before you install it. That way, you’ll have time to run the issue on the first or second day and urge Apple to remove the update and replace it with a fixed version, or issue a second update that contains the bug fix.

Updating the software first is not always the best idea.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET Not all developers are ready for launch date

The most likely problem you’ll encounter with a new software update is an app that isn’t optimized for updates. Apple makes changes to the underlying code for the iPhone or iPad that developers must adapt. If the developer takes extra time to make sure all the changes work, then in most cases this is fine.

But that’s just a general rule. An OS update can completely break your app and you may have to wait unless the developer has an iOS 14.5 optimized app.

You can reduce the chance of problems by giving developers (and for that matter, the App Store review process) a few days to push each update.

Once you have decided to install iOS 14.5 or iPad OS 14.5, we will walk you through the process. After installing iOS 14.5, find out how to use the new Face ID unlock feature on your Apple Watch (Best Buy for $ 199). Next, find out how to change Siri’s voice.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos