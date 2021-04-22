Tesla founder Elon Musk spent $ 150 million on charity in 2021





Elon Musk is engaged in philanthropy.

In the months immediately following becoming the wealthiest person in the world temporarily, Musk changed his profile as a philanthropist, appearing every few weeks when he appeared to have a gift in public. I will. This represents Musk’s tendency towards privacy and his break from his relatively thin history as a major donor, despite being one of the wealthiest nations of the decade.

In the last few months, Tesla’s founder seems to have made the most active charitable donations in his life and moved so fast that he may not be able to pay attention to his recipients. He has made the largest public donation to date and seems to be better than any other point in his career. All that activity will be highlighted on Thursday when Musk speaks with his single biggest donation, a lively development for a $ 100 million jackpot for the winner of the climate contest he created.

During the first four months of 2021, Musk donated approximately $ 150 million directly to charity, according to a Recode report and publication. This more than doubles the best estimate of all his charitable donations before 2021. That’s about $ 100 million based on the information available.

And that’s not all. Behind the scenes of the past few months, the Musks Foundation has spent a lot of time contacting other major philanthropists and intermediaries to find grant ideas and learn best practices.

It makes sense for Musk’s lean charity team, unknown to full-time staff, to do so. Philanthropists are often advised to borrow ideas from each other and share notes if they are struggling to find a suitable place to give money the illness that Mask has recently dealt with.

Critical feedback has always been very much appreciated, and there is also a way to donate money that really makes a difference (much harder than you think) he tweeted in January.

Part of what happened next was a coincidence. Part of that was the fallout of that tweet. In the next three months, Musk promised:

Thursday’s $ 100 million will award $ 30 million to a nonprofit organization in the Rio Grande Valley of southern Texas. Of that $ 20 million will be donated to local districts and charter schools, the remaining $ 10 million will be donated to revitalize downtown Brownsville, Texas, and $ 5 million will be donated to the online course platform Khan Academy. I did. A spokesperson donates $ 5 million to a pair of researchers in the Boston area studying coronavirus and $ 1 million to his new hometown Musk and Feeding Texas, which runs a food bank at his foundation. He said he did. Resist at first); Space-focused competition run by SteamSpace.A project run by UNICEF to expand Internet access in developing countries

But the single biggest philanthropic activity of Musk to date is the XPrize competition. $ 100 million will be awarded to entrepreneurs who have devised the best technology to capture and permanently trap carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. Musk will announce details of the four-year contest and answer questions at a spectacular rollout live from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The donation was a direct result of his January tweet. Entrepreneur Peter Diamandis, who runs the contest, saw his request and responded publicly and privately to Mask, who had previously supported the XPRize. Diamandis had an idea of ​​what would happen if he ran another problem for a new problem.

One of the qualities of Earon is that he moves very fast when he makes it clear that he wants to do something, Diamandis said. Musk finally agreed to the launch event headline. The reason for the promotion is to let as many people as possible know that this award exists.

Some of Musk’s other donations have become more modest. Last fall, Jared Birchall, head of the Musk family office, suddenly contacted Celia Cole, head of Feeding Texas, after seeing a tweet about her organization. Musk was interested in making a $ 100,000 donation to rescue Covid-19. When the winter storm struck Texas this winter, the Coles team reached out to Musk, who added zero to his first gift.

Cole recalled that it was a quick question and a quick yes. He seems to have settled in Texas, and perhaps he is working to make Texas his focus.

Musk is also playful, shy, highly transparent in high-profile tweets, teasing multipart announcements and creating several independent news cycles. Despite his previous belief that his charitable donations should be anonymous, all of these donations were publicly announced.

This Elon promotional machine can be ahead of you because it’s easy to do on Twitter.

When Musk first announced the XPRize contest in a tweet, he said details didn’t come until almost three weeks later next week. When Musk told the world that he would donate $ 30 million to the Brownsville area, he somehow forgot to tell the city of Brownsville. Mayor Brownsville said he didn’t expect the money to come before the tweet was sent.

The money hasn’t arrived yet. Mayor Trey Mendez told Recode that the city had its first discussion with the Musk Foundation on contributions since the tweet a month ago. City officials are currently putting together a plan on how to use it, albeit late.

It was a similar moment of mana from heaven for schools in areas where more than one-third of families live in poverty and mainly teach Latino students. Immediately after Easter, the Musk team convened a series of meetings with Cameron County supervisors and charter school principals to ask how much they needed and what was on their wish list. Of the $ 20 million for local schools, $ 5 million was deposited last Friday, awarded based on the number of students enrolled in each district.

The remaining $ 15 million will be distributed in future tranches for more projects starting this summer, based in part on early achievements.

Their judgment is whether they did what we were trying to do, and whether they got the value of the money they wanted from us, my impression is that the Rio Hondo Independent School District is local. Roger Lee, who was awarded $ 100,000 to boost his support, said he would support transportation services and robotics programs in primary school.

Musk’s private spacecraft company, SpaceX, is building a business in the Rio Grande Valley, and his philanthropy to the region will certainly help local relations. He brought a director like Lee to SpaceX’s office, and his interest in improving local schools and vocational training may benefit in the long run for SpaceX, and It says Mask needs to hire more local technical talent.

Throughout his corporate career, Musk has demonstrated similar speed and talent in pizza. Masks are sometimes too fast and move fast, and while mega-philanthropy can make money from the door, it can backfire when corners are cut. Pizza at Tesla and SpaceX turned the mask into something like a showman. When applied to charity, it can help improve the reputation of the mask.

Indeed, even with this philanthropic surge, Mask has a long way to go before his name is engraved among the great philanthropists of his generation. He is no longer the wealthiest person in the world, but Tesla’s stock has skyrocketed, bringing net worth and pushing estimated wealth to $ 190 billion.

As critics quickly point out, about $ 250 million in his disclosed lifetime donations account for only about 0.1 percent of those assets. He says he doesn’t expect the type of major charity gift that meets the Giving Pledge he signed. For example, until decades after the final free sale of Tesla’s stock. And this is basically a fair and democratic system that allows Musk’s charitable donations to actually do something good, or allow him to choose a winner from nonprofits and cities. It goes without saying whether or not.

But for the first time in a while, it looks like musk is working. Changes may be in progress.

