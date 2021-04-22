D Young & Co | Google v Oracle: Protecting Computer Programs





This month, the United States Supreme Court (SCOTUS) ruled to end a 10-year piracy proceeding. The final decision was rather narrow (focused on the definition of fair use, not the issue of infringement of the computer code itself), because it questioned the copyright’s ability to protect US computer programs. Is throwing. There are many important differences in copyright law between countries, but similar considerations may apply outside the United States.

Similar to the British Copyright, Design and Patent Act of 1988, US Copyright Act provides specific provisions for computer programs that can benefit from copyright protection as an example of literary works. This means that the more general ideas behind the code (such as the functionality of computer programs) are not protected, but the lines of code themselves (expressions) can be protected. This is similar to the case of artwork, where the work itself can be copyrighted, but the subject matter of the work itself is generally unprotected.

The Google vs. Oracle case focused on using the Oracles Java API (Application Programming Interface) package with Google’s Android operating system. APIs are, for example, part of software that acts as an interface between applications, allowing communication between programs, in this case between programs and software libraries. The code copied by Google was intended to give programmers access to the library of functions in a familiar way. Google developed its own function that was called using API commands, so the function itself wasn’t copied.

SCOTUS excludes fair use from the use of code by Google (if copyright exists) and whether the copied code (approximately 11,500 lines of code, consisting of 37 API packages) is subject to copyright. I was asked to consider whether this is the case. America.

Fair use is a concept of US copyright law that allows the use of copyrighted material in certain circumstances, even without the permission of the copyright owner.

In general, these exceptions are wider than the UK exceptions, allowing you to use more copyrighted works without permission.

The first of these questions was not fully considered by the court and Google’s use of the API was considered a fair use policy. Part of the reason behind this is that the copied code is somewhat restricted (forming 0.4% of the total Java API) and the code was copied as part of a new program for functional purposes. It was related to the fact. Not limited to copied code. Therefore, this seems to hinder the protection of APIs using copyright, and the possibility of other functional computer code in the United States, at least at this scale.

Judgment, for example, refers to the determination of the expressive and functional characteristics of computer code. This can raise questions about which aspects of your computer program can actually be copyrighted. Considering expressive and functional features as two different aspects of the code can seem to eliminate the protection of the entire code.

One reason provided by SCOTUS that copyright protection may be considered inapplicable to the API is that the use of the API is a non-copyrighted idea (general task division and organization) and new creations. It was essentially associated with the traditional expression. Therefore, in terms of code functionality, protecting non-API computer code also seems to have significant limitations. This seems to be consistent with protecting the creative work, which is the original intent of copyright, and therefore the functional aspects are not intended to be protected.

Given the decisions made by the SCOTUS, the United States seems to be laying the groundwork for limiting the extent to which computer code is protected through copyright.

Of course, this has no direct impact on the enforcement of copyright law elsewhere in the world, but such a decision highlights the limitations of copyright law in this regard. Given the fact that the purpose of copyright law to protect creative works is established in many countries, we see decisions made to limit the scope of copyright protection of computer code as well. Is not surprising.

With this in mind, some may prefer a hard IP solution as an additional form of protection to protect the idea itself rather than the representation. Therefore, it is a good complement to copyright protection.

You can seek a patent that protects the idea behind the code rather than a specific expression. This can increase the scope of protection. Patents are easy to enforce and can be more difficult for potential infringers to avoid (because they require significant changes in operation as well as code rewriting) and are copyrighted. There are many advantages compared to. While there are many exclusions to patents related to computer programs, there is still an important scope for patenting computer-implemented inventions in many countries.

