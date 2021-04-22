Computer Game Technology Behind the “Lazy Eyes” Screening Tool-Med-Tech Innovation





Computer game technology is being used to develop and pilot two screening tools for children’s lazy eyes.

Dr. Iain Livingstone, an NHS Force Valley consultant ophthalmologist, and Dr. Mario Giardini, a senior lecturer in the Department of Biomedical Engineering at Strathclyde University, test 2 for testing the lazy eyes of children who are too young to speak or follow instructions. We have developed two prototype devices. Traditional vision test.

The first uses a computer screen webcam and bespoke analysis software. The test pattern is displayed on the computer monitor while the webcam is focusing on the subject. The computer then analyzes the video stream from the webcam to detect if the target image was displayed. The second prototype works the same, but uses a virtual reality headset instead of a webcam.

Both platforms were tested with healthy children and adult volunteers wearing blur lenses to simulate visual impairment. Both have succeeded in detecting whether a visual target has been seen.

Dr. Livingston said: “Children with low vision or lazy eyes may have difficulty seeing clearly and perceiving depth. If left untreated, vision will not reach normal levels and will last a lifetime. It can lead to a wide range of problems. Ideally, the earlier you are treated, the more likely you are to succeed.

“Since children who have not yet learned to speak cannot follow the instructions, standard vision tests, including presenting a printed card or paddle to the child, are to determine if they have seen the target pattern. Depends on the child’s visual reaction. “

Dr. Giardini added: “As humans, we have a hard time recognizing faces and high-contrast objects. From the first few hours after birth, we know that babies look at high-contrast objects and faces, so we investigated I wanted to see how a pediatric vision test protocol could be transformed using digital technology that doesn’t distract children. “

Amblyopia, or “lazy eyes,” is one of the most common causes of blindness in children, affecting 1 in 50 children in the United Kingdom. This happens when there is a problem with the way the brain and eyes work together. Normally, the brain processes visual information from both eyes so that we can see it.However, if eye conditions such as strabismus, myopia, and cataracts cause visual impairment in one eye, the brain begins to rely only on signals from the stronger eye, which can cause vision in the weaker eye. Get worse

Around the world where the test is available, the test must be performed in a hospital or specialized medical facility by a trained and highly skilled person to assess the attention response of the child and is extensively screened. Will be difficult. In countries where screening programs are available, they are usually targeted at older children, about 4-5 years old, who can follow the instructions and engage in testing. However, by this age, treatment for amblyopia can be less effective.

Dr. Giardini said: “The method of visual acuity testing for infants is low cost, fully automated and does not require operator skills, which means it can be used for amblyopia testing in schools and other areas and can have a significant impact. Test children both around the world.

“By moving difficult diagnoses from specialists to the community, this task makes health care more accessible and reduces access inequality. These developments are between Strascryed technicians and doctors within the NHS. It clearly shows what can be achieved through open collaboration. “

Prototype development and testing began with grants from Sight Research UK and the Rosetrees Trust. It is raising additional investment from the RS McDonald’s Charity Trust and the Center for Medical Equipment Doctoral Education at the University of Strathclyde, funded by the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council, which is part of the UK Institute for Research and Technology Innovation. This will support the development of prototype screening tests within the next two years and will also explore the broader diagnostic potential of screening tools.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos