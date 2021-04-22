Google AI ethicists complained before Timnit Gebble was fired: Bloomberg





Former Google ethics expert reportedly filed a harassment complaint years before being fired. Bloomberg reported that Timnit Gebru and Margaret Mitchell flagged bullying and illegal activity in 2018. Google said some accounts were inaccurate and scrutinized allegations of harassment. See other articles on Insider’s business page.

Bloomberg reported that two of Google’s most prominent researchers in AI ethics had flagged sexual harassment and bullying issues long before they were fired from the company.

Former tech giant chief AI ethicists Timnit Gebru and Margaret Mitchell were talked about when they were expelled from the company in December 2020 and February this year, respectively.

According to Bloomberg, the pair raised a number of concerns to senior management about the behavior of some colleagues in 2018, years before they were kicked out.

Bloomberg outlined a series of complaints by pairs to seniors within Google.

In one case, Gebble reportedly told his boss that an unidentified colleague had previously been accused of sexual harassment at another company. Google said it then began investigating.

According to the report, both Gebble and Mitchell talked to Jeff Dean, the company’s AI chief, about the past actions of this colleague. There are also concerns about gender disparities among senior employees, such as the AI ​​research team’s “pattern of female exclusion and weakening” and the number of female employees assigned lower roles than unqualified men. We talked.

The allegations were filed in mid-2018, revealing new details of allegations of sexual misconduct against former Android chief Andy Rubin, and about 20,000 Google employees went on strike worldwide. Rubin denied all allegations of illegal activity against him.

“I didn’t enter because I thought it was a great place,” Gebble said in an interview with Bloomberg.

“There were a lot of women sitting down and talking to me about their experiences with people, their experiences of harassment, their experiences of bullying, their attempts to talk about it, and how they were fired.”

However, Dean reportedly opposed the idea of ​​systematic misogyny within the team, but subsequently announced a new research project led by a alleged harasser. Dean reportedly fired the person in June 2019 because of “leadership issues.”

Gebble and many of her colleagues are alleged to have reported other cases of misconduct in the workplace, bullying, and sabotage among leaders.

In early 2020, about nine months before being fired, Gebru looks at a dataset published by Google’s sister self-driving car company Waymo, and there’s no difference in how AI detects skin color. He said he would like to find out if.

Bloomberg reported that the project was hampered by months of internal “legal conflict”, resulting in Gebble and her team abandoning the project.

Waymo didn’t comment directly on the project, but a spokeswoman told Bloomberg that the company “uses a variety of sensors and methodologies to mitigate the risk of biasing AI models.”

Meanwhile, Mitchell claims he was denied promotion while at Google because of “a vague complaint to the Human Resources department about her personality.”

Google told Bloomberg that there was no evidence that HR employees used those words to describe her.

The company opposed allegations of ignoring allegations of harassment, saying that some of the reported accounts were inaccurate.

“We will investigate all allegations and take firm action against employees who violate clear workplace policies,” a Google spokeswoman said in a statement. “Many of these accounts are inaccurate and do not reflect the consequences of process thoroughness and breaches.”

Earlier this month, Alphabet investor Trillium Asset Management called on Google to introduce better protection to its whistleblower employees.

The company, which reportedly owns about $ 140 million worth of Alphabet shares, has filed a shareholder resolution calling on the company to work better against its boss.

Are you a current or former Google employee and want to share more? You can securely contact this reporter using the encrypted messaging app Signal (+447801985586) or email ([email protected]). Contact us using a device that does not work.

