What can health tech companies learn from the FinTech revolution? -Med-Tech Innovation





Adam Goodman, Product Manager at ateConsultHealth, explains why he believes the legacy finance turmoil could be the future blueprint for digital healthcare in the UK.

The FinTech revolution was explosive. Total digital payments will increase from $ 4.1 trillion in 2019 to $ 5.2 trillion in 2020, with nine unicorn fintech companies worldwide as of 2021.

The speed and scale by which FinTech has disrupted the powerful and regulated sector is particularly impressive. It’s no wonder that 88% of financial institutions, according to a recent PwC survey, believe that independent fintech companies will lose some of their business over the next five years.

In the last 12 months, COVID-19 has revolutionized the delivery of digital health services with many of the same features that FinTech has experienced in the last few years.

Before the pandemic, 90% of GP consultations were face-to-face. Only two months after the first national blockade, 90% took place remotely. Digital triage services provided by my employer have increased eConsults by 290%. Pandemic.

I have worked my career in both sectors and there are strong similarities between the two. As a result, the fast-growing health tech industry can learn a lot from FinTech’s successes and failures over the last decade.

1. Find friction

A distinct feature of successful digital disruptors is finding friction in existing processes, finding problems and gaps, and eliminating them. Monzo was successful based on simple insights. People hate waiting in line at the bank for lunch. By establishing a branchless bank and providing 24/7 customer service, we have created a service that attracts a large number of busy digital native millennials.

The most successful health tech players are also solely targeting legacy processes. Like Monzo, many healthcare technicians focus on replacing travel to GP with a video experience to improve accessibility and reduce travel time. Access to their GP.

2. Be obsessed with users

Jeff Bezos pioneered the concept of customer attachment, which was another attribute of the greatest destroyers. Perhaps the biggest failure of traditional banks before the FinTech Revolution was to focus on the process at the expense of customer experience.

In a sense, I understood the failure. This is a tightly regulated sector, with the average bank having a aging process and a large siled department across a huge team, but with a focus on the subsequent user experience (UX). Lack costs a lot to banks.

According to a well-shared study by UX consultancy Built for Mars, just 24 clicks to open a bank account in Revolut is one-fifth that of First Direct. According to the same survey, it took only two days to open an active account at Sterling Bank, compared to 36 days at HSBC.

Similarly, the healthcare sector is thriving through patient-centricity. Telemedicine services that emerged during the pandemic have made it easier for patients of all ages and regions in the UK to access healthcare services at selected times on selected devices.

It is also important to remember that healthcare users are not always patients. Some of the most influential innovations on the market today facilitate the lives of hard-working GPs, receptionists, A & E nurses, and physicians through either smarter designs, process improvements, or new delivery models. The focus is on making.

3. Accept the value chain

Initially, Revolut was only forex, so it was able to build a large and loyal customer base. From this powerful platform, the company was able to land, expand, grow and expand its services beyond foreign exchange, but from a differentiated starting point. Similarly, eConsult devoted itself to primary care-developing its core products and expanding its reach for seven years before diversifying into emergency and emergency care.

4. Leverage emerging technologies

Any Gartner ubiquitous Hype Cycle student will see a new breakthrough technology emerge every year, a peak of swelling expectations before reaching the Valley of Disillusionment and (hopefully) the slopes of enlightenment. I know that I will climb slowly.

Over the past few years, FinTech has leveraged the technologies that successfully implemented this gauntlet (cloud, big data, AI) to outperform traditional players with legacy IT environments.

Similarly, AI in particular is drawing attention in the healthcare field in a variety of areas, from diagnosis to surgery. The true scale of the impact is not yet understood, but it is certainly an exciting space to note.

However, the ultimate impact may be less sexy technology. For example, true interoperability (the ability of different systems to communicate with each other) can play a key role in developing a more personalized patient-centric healthcare industry and could truly revolutionize the NHS. There is. The work NHS Digital is doing to support this through the implementation of the FHIR standard is often overlooked, but absolutely important.

5. Take responsibility

Perhaps FinTech’s biggest failure was the tendency to violate regulations, cause controversy, and give credibility to big finance accusations that you can’t trust your money.

Negative headlines such as the end of Wirecard as a result of fraudulent scandals, scrutiny of Klarna and Clearpay’s Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) business model, and Tide’s withdrawal from the bounce back loan scheme undermine the credibility of the entire sector. ..

Healthtechs also faces a series of challenging issues, including patient safety and privacy. For example, more than one-third (38%) of GPs are concerned about the safety of plates that rely solely on free text boxes for patient triage. Leading clinical governance and medical compensation are important safeguards for aspiring digital players in this area.

Privacy also stirs up difficult questions. How much patient information should we collect, how long should we store it, and for what purpose in the future? Many VCs invested in Healthtech see this data as a treasure trove of potential value, but underestimate how controversial it can be.

In summary, there are many things to admire about the rise of FinTech, but there are also warnings to learn from the current challenges. Digital health professionals should follow this category with interest.

