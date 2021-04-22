Realme launches new Realme 8 5G at 14,999: Learn more





Realme has released a new 5G version of Realme 8. This new smartphone is the first 5G device in its number series.

The Realme 85G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G processor, which the company claims to be the first smartphone to feature a new chipset. The new smartphone is intended to provide 5G connectivity to midrange smartphone users.

Price and stock status

The new Realme 8 5G has two storage variations. A phone with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage costs 14,999. The variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage is priced at 16,999. The first sale is scheduled for noon on April 28th on realme.com, Flipkart.com, and the mainline channel. The phone is available in two colors, Super Sonic Blue and Super Sonic Black.

Feature:

processor

Realme 8 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G processor with two Arm Cortex-A76 cores on an octa-core CPU running up to 2.2GHz. The MediaTek Dimensity 700 uses a 7nm production processor, which the company claims is up to 28% more power efficient than its equivalent 8nm process.

The MediaTek Dimensity 700 uses an Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU with a clock speed of 950MHz and supports 90Hz high refresh rate screen technology. The MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G processor also supports 5G dual SIM dual standby.

battery

Realme 8 5G comes with a 5000mAh high capacity battery that supports 18W Type-C fast charging. The phone also supports what is called “smart 5G power saving” that senses the surrounding signal environment and switches between 4G and 5G. The company claims that it consumes 30% less power than a phone without this feature.

display

Realme 8 5G features a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a sampling rate of up to 180Hz. The phone gets FHD + resolution with a peak brightness of 600 knits.

camera

Realme 8 5G includes a 48MP primary camera, a black-and-white portrait lens, and a macro lens. The primary camera uses a 48MP lens and comes with an F1.8 aperture, 80 FOV, and a 6P lens. B & W portrait lenses come with a new color filter system. The phone is also equipped with a 4 cm macro lens. The Realme 8 5G also features a 16MP selfie camera with an F2.0 aperture.

The phone uses a side fingerprint scanner that combines a power button with a fingerprint recognition module.

Subscribe to the Mint newsletter

*Please enter a valid email address

* Thank you for subscribing to the newsletter.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos