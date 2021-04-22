Celebrate Earth Day 2021 with this “Beautiful Trees” Google Doodle





Earth Day 2021 is here and Google people want to plant trees in your heart with this adorable Google Doodle of a family’s tree planting heritage.

“The planet we call home continues to nurture life and inspire wonders. Our environment is working hard to keep us and is asking us to give back. “Google wrote in the description. “Today’s video Doodle shows that natural habitats are planted with a variety of trees, which are many of the ways we can keep the planet healthy for future generations. It’s one. “

If you want to plant your own trees, that’s the point.

“This Earth Day, and every day, we encourage everyone to find one small action that can be taken to restore our planet,” Google writes. “It must take root and make beautiful things bloom.”

In space, NASA and its international partners operate a fleet of satellites to track the health of trees and other vegetation on Earth and their impact on Earth’s ecosystems. Earth observation satellites such as NASA’s Suomi NPP and the Landsat missions operated by the Space Agency and the US Geological Survey monitor the damage caused by human deforestation and its impact on the Earth.

“Satellites can detect how” green “a region is. It indicates the health of the plant growing in a particular location, “NASA wrote in the description. “Fires, logging and droughts reduce the greenery of the tropical Amazon, but when temperatures in the Arctic rise, the tundra and northern regions turn green.”

Satellite data is also used to monitor important vegetation, such as agricultural land, and to support farmers’ food production.

“Getting more information on rainfall, plant health, and other data to address extreme weather events that increase due to climate change and other impacts such as plant zone migration, premature freezing, and heavy spring rains. The information used for this will be provided to the farmers, “a NASA official wrote. “These same satellites also help scientists track unwanted products on some farmlands, such as runoffs that flow into waterways. Farms, forests, tundra—all these vegetation ecosystems are us. Connects to other spheres on your home planet. “

Send an email to Tariq Malik at [email protected] or follow @ tariqjmalik. Follow @ Spacedotcom, Facebook and Instagram.

