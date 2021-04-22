Canada’s Carbon Cure Wins Top Carbon XPRIZE





In recognition of breakthrough clean technology innovations even more internationally, Carbon Cure Technologies in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia has won $ 20 million in NRG COSIA Carbon XPRIZE. The announcement concludes a 54-month contest that requires teams around the world to turn the most carbon into products of the highest commercial value.

CarbonCures’ patented process involves refining CO2 collected from industry outputs and is used as a concrete strengthener. As a result, the released carbon is embedded in concrete rather than being released into the atmosphere.

Innovations to reduce GHGs and carbon emissions are essential to a successful fight against climate change. Construction is the focus of global attempts to reduce such emissions, given that the industry is making a significant contribution to the problem.

Buildings are the source of 40 percent of the world’s annual greenhouse gas emissions. Marcius Extavour, Executive Director of Carbon XPRIZE and Vice President of Climate and Energy of the XPRIZE Foundation, said global building stock is expected to double by 2060, so rapid expansion of solutions such as Carbon Cures is essential. It states that. Carbon Cures solutions for the concrete industry demonstrate XPRIZE’s ideal innovations, are effective, commercially viable, scalable, and can make a real difference in today’s climate change.

Climate change may seem like an insurmountable challenge. Jennifer Wagner, President of CarbonCure and Leader of TeamCarbonCure, has demonstrated that TeamCarbonCure and its fellow Carbon XPRIZE candidates have solutions available today to overcome challenges and make meaningful changes. The prize money will be used to accelerate the path to our mission to reduce annual carbon emissions by 500 million tonnes by 2030. We also promised to build the XPRIZE heritage by investing some of the prize money in social justice initiatives.

In the process of competition, the company was able to introduce some carbon reduction technologies. This included the world’s first integrated CO2 capture project from cement kiln emissions and carbonizing wastewater from concrete plants for use in concrete production to reduce water, cement and carbon, according to CarbonCure. Includes new commercial techniques for creating concrete. Strength.

With the company’s media release, the use of CO2 in concrete is expected to be a US $ 400 billion market opportunity, so solutions like CarbonCures are very timely to meet climate goals and heavy industry. Represents an attractive economic opportunity for.

CarbonCure Technologies has moved from strength to strength over the last two years. After receiving an investment from a prominent group of investors led by Bill Gates Breakthrough Energy Ventures in late 2019, it attracted media attention around the world. This was followed by an investment from the Amazon Climate Pledge Fund in September 2020. A $ 2 billion venture capital initiative tranche.

The company also benefits from initiatives undertaken by several cities, states, and state jurisdictions throughout North America. This includes a $ 5 million partnership with Emissions Reduction Alberta to accelerate the deployment of CarbonCure systems and technologies to help the state achieve its climate goals.

Although the government has set a net zero emission target, it has embarked on a once-in-a-generation infrastructure renewal project to restart the economy. Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Community of the Government of Canada, said Canadian companies like CarbonCure are critical to managing the CO2 embodied in building and infrastructure projects by turning concrete into climate solutions. We support the global construction industry with a number of challenges. The Carbon XPRIZE award marks CarbonCures as the world leader in negative emissions and low carbon concrete solutions.

