Warzone Nuclear Event Part 2 Start Time, Viewing Method, and What to Expect





As part of the transition to Call of Duty Season 3, Activision has finally decided to turn Verdansk into a nuclear weapon in Call of Duty: War Zone. The event has been rumored for quite some time as the game has been gradually built, with bunkers open throughout the War Zone, Black Ops Cold War starting, and zombies appearing.

Now, following Verdansk’s destruction part 1, a fictitious place was attacked by zombies and turned into a nuclear weapon. This is just the first part of this event starting Season 3. This is something you need to know if you’re looking at or playing a second event that introduces a new version of Verdansk in the 1980s.

Call of Duty: When does the Warzone nuclear weapons event start?

Currently, when I log on to Call of Duty: Warzone, the timer counts down. This countdown runs until 3:00 pm Eastern Standard Time on April 22, 2021. Until then, you can only play the Rebirth Rebirth Resurgence Quad, Rebirth Resurgence Duos, and Rebirth King Slayer in the night version of that small map.

The official Call of Duty Twitter account also makes fun of players returning to Rebirth at that point to receive the latest instructions. Therefore, players should expect the next part of this nuclear weapons event to fall. This is probably called Verdansk’s Destruction Part 2.

As with the first part, you can expect a lot of streamers to cover the game. If you can’t join the game due to a server error, you can see someone playing the game on Twitch or YouTube.

Zombies overtook Verdansk and turned it into a nuclear weapon.

How do I access the Call of Duty: Warzone nuke event?

Accessing events should be a fairly simple process. First, make sure your game is completely updated so you can go online and access the correct operations. At the end of the countdown, you’ll see an event, so be aware of that mode in the game menu. If you don’t want to get caught up in a long server queue, log on and play and stay in the game menu by 3:00 EST.

Why did Verdansk become a nuclear weapon?

Call of Duty: During the last season of Warzone, a cargo tanker encountered Verdansk and released zombies on the map. Their presence grew slowly over time, and The Destruction of Verdansk Part 1 finally saw zombies completely overtake the map in a mode where they could respawn endlessly as zombies after the player died.

As you can see in the movie below, TK decided to use Verdansk as a nuclear weapon because it wasn’t saved. The first part of the event ends with that cliffhanger, so I don’t know what will happen next. Our question about the tragic end of Verdansks could be answered at today’s event, where a new version of the map was introduced.

Call of Duty: What do you expect from the Season 3 War Zone?

Call of Duty: Warzone received an update on April 22, 2021 at 12:00 am. This update is 25.6 GB on PS4 and PS5, 25.9 GB on Xbox console, and 25.2 GB on PC. Once installed, Warzone is all ready for Season 3. Since Verdansk has been removed, a new version of the map will be introduced.

It shouldn’t be playable yet, but some players like Bartonologist were able to get into the new map faster through private matches. This confirms that the new map is a more colorful version of Verdansk and is set in the 1980s.

Many parts of the map are recognizable, but there are clearly a lot of small tweaks in all of its iconic locations to make the Warzone experience fresher than before. Check out the new map below.

Many of the other additions to Season 3 will also be carried over to Warzone. The new Battle Pass includes three new Warsaw operators, Wraith, Knight and Antonov. As for weapons, PPSh-41 SMG, Swiss K3 Sniper Rifle, CARV.2 Tactical Rifle, AMP63 Pistol, Ballistic Knife and Baseball Bat have all been added.

The Hunt for Adler event also occurs in both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, so we need to tackle some new Intel challenges. Obviously, this nuclear weapons event will change Verdansk forever. This is one of the most important updates since the launch of Call of Duty: Warzones. Therefore, you need to make sure that this Battle Royale event continues.

