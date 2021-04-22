Ogling Apple’s purple iPhone 12





Eight big announcements from Apple events that fans can’t stop talking

Apple hosted its first big event in 2021 on Tuesday. The name of Apple’s big virtual press conference on April 20, called “Spring Loaded,” suggested that the new announcement would be “loaded” to the showcase. While many announcements have already been ruined by leaks and reports in the last few months, Apple’s Spring Loaded event was full of big announcements from start to finish. From updated hardware devices and giant next-generation Mac computer upgrades to brand new products Apple has never offered, consumer electronics giants covered all of their locations at the Big Spring Road event on Tuesday. Now it’s time to look back at all the hottest new products that Apple fans can’t stop talking about on social media. The first Apple event of the year usually takes place in March. This is what fans expected in 2021, thanks to claims from several credible leakers. But when March came in and out without Apple’s big announcement, fans wondered if the pandemic could have caused another big delay with Apple’s new release. Thankfully, the suspense didn’t last that long, as Apple announced last week that it would host its first big event in 2021 on April 20th. Well, Apple’s huge Spring Loaded event is finally behind us. Apple executives began announcing new products and services shortly after leaving the gate on Tuesday, and action continued until the end of Apple’s massive presentation. Now it’s time to look back at all the biggest announcements made by Apple CEO Tim Cook and his team at this big event this afternoon. Apple Card Apple has changed the way spouses use Apple Cards to create credits. Each cardholder will now create their own credit history, regardless of the main account owner. Apple Podcasts Apple has announced a major update to its Podcasts app. This includes a major visual redesign and new channels. Apple Podcasts subscriptions are another new feature of the app. See previous articles for more information. The biggest surprise at this event was easy, as it was the only surprise on the iPhone 12, but in fact Apple has announced a brand new iPhone color, purple. Apple’s new purple iPhone 12 will be released on April 30th and will be available for pre-order starting Friday, April 23rd. After looking like AirTag leaks and rumors forever, Apple’s new AirTag is finally official. Like tag item trackers and dozens of other equivalent products on the market, AirTags uses Bluetooth in conjunction with a mobile app (Find My in this case) to search for objects. You can attach them to any device on their own, and Apple has a lot of accessories to help you attach them to something like a keychain. “Find Myself” is available on new iPhone and iPad devices and enhances the “Find” feature more accurately. AirTag will be released on April 30th for $ 29 and pre-orders will start on April 23rd. Learn more about. Apple TV + https: //www.youtube.com/watch? v = auxeLrtk7tk A new season for Ted Lasso is coming in July of this year. I can’t wait! Apple TV 4K Apple has finally … finally … announced the new Apple TV 4K. This includes the A12 Bionic chip, Dolby Vision, high frame rate HDR, and automatic color calibration determined in combination with the iPhone. But the biggest news is definitely the new remote. Yes, Apple fan Apple has a new Siri Remote without its terrifying touchpad! It’s an all-in-one aluminum remote with a new touch-enabled click pad, but it’s completely different from the old one, which everyone hates for its unmeasurable fiery anger. There is also a Siri button on the side instead of the front. The new Apple TV 4K starts at $ 179 for 32GB and $ 199 for 64GB of storage. Pre-orders will start on April 30th and new models will be available in late May. See previous articles for more information. iMac Apple’s new iMac is built from scratch around the new M1 processor. It’s the fastest and most powerful iMac ever, with seven different colorways. The new design is amazing, with a very thin housing and a single glass sheet that covers the entire front of the display. For some reason, the enclosure is only 11mm thin! Apple’s new all-in-one desktop computer features industry-leading low reflectance and a 12.3-megapixel 24-inch screen, which Apple calls a 4.5K Retina display. Apple’s new iMac camera is an upgraded 1080p FaceTime HD camera for high quality video chat and recording. The iMac also has a studio-quality 3-microphone array for better audio quality and background noise reduction. And finally, the new 6-speaker sound system brings audio quality like never before on a Mac. The new iMac will be released in late May and pre-orders will start on April 30th. Prices start at $ 1,299. Check here for everything you need to know about your new iMac. iPad Pro Apple not only announced the new iPad Pro, but also the first iPad Pro with Apple’s M1 chip. Yes, Apple’s new tablet has the power, speed, graphics performance, and efficiency of Apple’s latest Mac. According to Apple, the new model is 50% faster than the previous generation and has 40% faster graphics performance. You can also expect high-speed connectivity such as all-day battery life, twice as fast storage, up to 2TB of storage, Thunderbolt and USB 4 support, 5G cellular support, and an upgraded rear camera. The new smaller iPad Pro has an updated Liquid Retina display, and the 12.9-inch model has a Liquid Retina XDR display that uses the same technology as Apple’s $ 5,000 Pro Display XDR. The new CenterStage feature also uses the upgraded TrueDepth camera system to automatically zoom and pan video calls on the move. Prices start at $ 799 for the 11-inch model and $ 1,099 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, with pre-orders scheduled to begin on April 30. The new iPad Pro will be released in late May. For more information on the new iPad Pro, see the previous article.

