Senate leader pushes $ 110 billion in federal technology bill





(TNS) Senate leader Charles E. Schumer on Wednesday to increase US technology competitiveness and spread Big Tech’s bounty beyond places like Silicon Valley, perhaps to places like western New York. He hurriedly began bipartisan efforts.

Schumer, a Democrat in New York, has joined many of Indiana’s Republicans, Senator Todd Young and members of the House of Representatives of both parties, and has reintroduced their endless frontier law. The bill approves $ 100 billion over five years to fund the new Department of Innovation at the National Science Foundation, and $ 10 billion to establish 10 regional technology hubs in the Department of Commerce.

The Commerce Department will decide where these tech hubs will go, but “this is a great opportunity for western New York,” Schumer told Buffalo News.

Schumer and Young first submitted the bill last May, but died in the Republican-controlled Senate at the time. But now that he is in control of the Senate agenda, Schumer has set an aggressive schedule for the passage of the bill.

He said he hopes to bring action to the Senate floor by mid-May. He said a few conservative Republicans might oppose the bill for ideological reasons, but considers Young and six other Republican senators already sponsoring it. I hope they don’t stop the bill from passing.

Schumer said there was clear reason for both party lawmakers and the Biden administration to support the measure. It counters China’s large research investment in many high-tech fields.

“Currently, we are better than the Chinese in all these areas, but if they continue to use us, we will lag behind and we will no longer be the world’s leading economies,” Schumer said. He said.

Indiana Republican Young agreed.

“This is a valuable opportunity to show authoritarians in Beijing and the rest of the world that we are united on our national security and, most importantly, our Chinese policy.” He said. “I’m working with my colleagues to invest in innovative small businesses where endless frontier law creates jobs, invest in key emerging technologies, and outperform our major geopolitical enemies in the United States. We worked together to ensure that we were in a position to innovate and compete. “

The law aims to enhance US research in 10 key technology areas, including artificial intelligence, semiconductors, quantum computing, advanced communications, biotechnology, and advanced energy. The bill also sets up a new supply chain resilience and crisis response program aimed at preventing basic supply chain failures such as semiconductor shortages that are currently slowing US vehicle production.

But some of the bills that could have the most direct impact on Buffalo are calling for the development of 10 regional technology hubs. Metropolitan areas that already have a huge technical presence, such as Austin, Texas, are not covered, but areas such as western New York are covered.

“You give each tech hub a billion dollars,” Schumer said. “We have the flexibility to use our money for commercialization, capital start-ups, workforce training, infrastructure and supply chains.”

Schumer added that most of the hubs are probably focused on two or three technical areas.

The New Frontier Law has already created a great deal of excitement in western New York. M & T Bank, which is currently developing a technology hub at Seneca One Tower, is supporting bids in western New York to become one of the ten technology hubs the bill will create. And tech executives in the region have already put together a joint bid between Buffalo and Rochester for a tech hub.

“I think this is a great and great opportunity for the West New York community. I think all the right people are working together to provide the best possible application,” said Managing. Partner William Maggio said. Chairman of the private equity fund Lorraine Capital and the newly established 43 North Foundation.

Schumer is excited about the bill, but in fact he went to the Senate floor on Wednesday to promote it.

“We rarely get valuable attention in my home state of New York, especially in the northern and southern communities, the Midwest, and despite the potential of their workforce. I want to see Silicon Valley all over the country, to the place. The connection between the institution and its global economy. ” “Technology growth and work should not be limited to some centers in the United States. The bill seeks to spread it to other communities.”

