iOS 15: Release Date, New Features, All Major Rumors Heared So Far





Is iOS15 very similar to iOS14? Still do not know.

Patrick Holland / CNET

We finally learned that Apple’s iOS 14.5 update will arrive next week with a new AirTag tracking device. But that doesn’t prevent us from anticipating the next new version of the iPhone operating system, iOS 15. As always, home screen widgets and new camera tricks. You also have a good idea of ​​when a new OS will be released.

We have all the rumors we’ve heard about iOS 15 and all the informed guesses, such as when it’s available for download and what new features you might see.

iOS 15 Release Date: Most likely September

Apple typically announces a new version of iOS at the annual Worldwide Developers Conference in June. Last year’s virtual WWDC started on June 22nd and saw iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and MacOS Big Sur for the first time. This year, WWDC 2021 will be fully virtualized again and will take place June 7-11.

After the new iOS is announced, it will be available to developers for testing, usually in late summer as a public beta.

The final version of iOS 15 may be available in September alongside the iPhone 13. Last year, the iPhone 12 release was postponed to October due to a pandemic, but iOS 14 was released in September. So it’s a pretty good bet for iOS 15 to follow the same schedule.

Device compatibility: iOS 15 may work on iPhone 7 or later

According to the Israeli site The Verifier and the French site iPhoneSoft, the only rumors I’ve heard about device compatibility so far are that iOS 15 requires an iPhone 7 or later. This isn’t a big surprise, as the iPhone 6 model is now over five years old and runs on the A9 chip. It seems that iOS 15 will require a device with an A10 chip, including the iPhone 7 or later, and a 7th generation iPod Touch.

Read more: Hidden features of iOS 14: 13 amazing iPhone and iPad tricks we found

New in iOS 15: Upgrade to notifications and auto-replies, change default apps, make widgets interactive

iOS 14 adds a widget that can be customized with the smart stack. More widget features may be added in iOS 15.

GIF by Jason Cipriani / CNET

Until it’s actually announced at WWDC 2021, iOS 15 won’t know what features it will actually have. Since iOS 14 was a major update, there are fewer changes in iOS 15 and it may be built on base iOS instead. 14 Set the function to improve it.

According to a report from Bloomberg on April 22, iOS 15 includes a notification upgrade, new device privacy protection, an updated lock screen, and a redesigned iPad home screen with widgets. According to the report, users can set different notification settings depending on their current status (driving, work, sleep, etc.) and have the option to set automatic replies for each situation. Apple is also working on changing iMessage with the goal of turning iMessage into a rival to WhatsApp, but that may come later, the report said.

According to a March report from the tech site Phone Arena, iOS 15 may be able to change more default apps. In iOS 14, I was able to exchange the default Safari and email with other browsers and email apps. In a future iOS 14.5 update, you can also change the default music platform from Apple Music. With iOS 15, you can make further customizations like this.

PhoneArena also predicts that iOS 15 will make widgets as interactive as they are on Android. This allows you to change the volume, turn it on and off, and so on. The site also reports that there may be more widget size options.

The iPhone 13 is rumored to have a always-on display, similar to the Apple Watch. According to PhoneArena, this is a hardware change, but iOS may change to accommodate it. Probably by refreshing the lock screen to display the notification in a different format.

iOS 15 download procedure: same as usual

If you’re part of Apple’s developer program, you may be able to download the iOS 15 developer beta and test your app after the new OS is announced in June. The OS is likely to be available for download as a public beta in late summer (it was early July on iOS 14), so you can download it as needed, but a caveat: Beta is usually buggy and we Is recommended to download to the primary device.

When iOS 15, scheduled for September, becomes publicly available, Apple may send notifications that it can be updated. Or[設定アプリ]>[一般]>[ソフトウェアアップデート]You can also go to and do it manually.

For more information, there are rumors of all iPhone 13s I’ve heard so far.

