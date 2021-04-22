Nantucket will be a sexy hotel this summer





Blue Flag partner Brad Gidi sees that many of Nantucket’s designs are pretty much the same, especially these days. White ship wrap and beach-like atmosphere. They wanted to do something that stands out.

Faraway occupies a block of downtown Nantucket, once home to the Roberts collection. A group of inns with their own courtyard and restaurant. The challenge for developers was to continue to respect the original architecture while implementing the vision of the hotel, which is likely to stay as a consumer.

Another Blue Flag partner, Jason Brown, calls the hotel an oasis.

The courtyard of the Faraway Nantucket Hotel.Provided by Faraway Nantucket

He said he wanted to make something a bit like what he saw in New York, Paris and London, which he had just done in Nantucket. I wanted to celebrate the history of the building itself, but I will deliver a little fun and a little sexy product.

Sexy and Nantucket are two words that don’t appear often in the same sentence. The developers said it was fun to plan a hotel that still respects the island, but frankly, it offered something to appeal to mixed customers in a town with many old whites.

Faraway Nantucket Hotel Standard King Room.Courtesy: Faraway Nantucket

We hope that the playful patterns, textures and colors of the room will attract people looking for another Nantucket experience. There is no white ship wrap, but there are plenty of wallpapers with oversized graphics. It is combined with textiles, colors and accessories that modernize the hotel. It may not be everyone’s chamomile, but it looks gorgeous. Rooms start at as high as $ 300- $ 400 per night, depending on the season and demand. That number can swing much higher or much lower.

Quad bunk beds at Faraway Nantucket Hotel.Courtesy: Faraway Nantucket

Rooms at 62 boutique hotels include cheap rooms with king and queen size beds, suites and shared baths, as well as quad rooms with 2 bunk beds, a mini fridge and a private bathroom. You can connect to a family or group queen room.

When it was time to build a hotel restaurant, partners saw again what they thought was missing on the island. Enter the 140-seat indoor and outdoor restaurant Sister Ship. They describe it as a relaxing seafood dish. They said they wanted a restaurant where people could just hang out and enjoy and feel as if they could enjoy a frozen drink.

Faraway Nantucket Hotel’s sister ship restaurant bar.Courtesy: Faraway Nantucket

I think what happened a lot in Nantucket was that restaurants were barely visible to many, Gidi said. It’s not uncommon to go to Nantucket and spend $ 400 or $ 500 on a meal. But I was trying to offer something much more relaxed.

It is not yet known if Faraway will hit the high ambitions of the developers. Guidi and Brown often mention some of the most prestigious hoteliers in the industry when explaining what they are aiming for. Tentatively, they try to persuade vacationers who would otherwise need a sexy escape on an island like Lilly Pulitzer and a polo shirt.

Many people were hurt when they changed the Roberts collection. Ultimately, everyone hates and fears change, Brown said. I understand. But we always consider it a personal challenge to convert those people and make them love the property as much as new guests arriving.

You can contact Christopher Muther at [email protected]

