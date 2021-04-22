Fostering great ideas: From grape goggles to berry blockchain, the NW Ag Innovation Hub connects producers and technicians | Research Center





SALEM Bruce Sonnen came up with the idea of ​​wine goggles a few years ago as a way to improve the quality of Oregon, an already world-famous Pinot Noir.

Sonnen, vineyard manager at Van Duzer Vineyards in Dallas, said the concept was simple.

However, not all grapes ripen at the same pace, and unripe fruits can spoil the flavor of the finished wine (Sonnen compares the taste to lemon head candies). Color is the key to helping workers identify which clusters to remove before the most important harvesting and crushing begins.

To help identify ripe grapes, Sonnen had the idea of ​​colored eyewear that could make those dark shades of purple pop more pronounced.

The idea of ​​color goggles is that you can make ripe berries stand out. You can prevent unwanted things from entering the wine.

Sonnen proposed an idea to a team of developers last year as part of a five-day agricultural innovation design sprint challenge hosted by the Oregon Technical Association.

The team designed the glasses. Sonnen said it could be a low-cost tool for wine grape growers.

Indeed, he said that our industry would be able to sell them like pancakes, adding that it is still an ongoing task.

Wine goggles are an example of how the newly established Northwest Ag Innovation Hub lays the foundation for thriving agricultural technology in Willamette Valley, connecting farmers and tech masters to solve problems and create new businesses in the process. ..

Pipeline for startups

The hub is led by Alex Paraskevas, a catalyst for rural innovation at Strategic Economic Development Corp. (SEDCOR), which is based in Salem and serves the counties of Marion, Pork and Yamhill.

Since joining SED COR in 2018, Paraskevas has become an evangelical for high-value agriculture in the region. Farmers here grow more than 170 crops, from grass seeds to wine grapes, berries and hazelnuts, which are processed locally and shipped to consumers around the world.

According to Paraskevas, all farms are internationally competitive SMEs.

According to SEDCOR, agricultural, food and beverage companies employ 16,332 people in three counties, with annual salaries of nearly $ 543 million.

By bridging the gap between rural farms and high-tech businesses in Portland and elsewhere, Parasquebas is an agricultural technology designed to help Willamette Valley improve producer yields and efficiencies. I believe it can be a fertile land.

SEDCOR received a $ 469,150 grant from the US Department of Economic Development last year to launch a hub. With money, Paraskevas said he would hold regular events aimed at building those relationships.

Ultimately, he said the goal was to host field trials, support the development of future tech startups, and establish a network of farmers that would create more jobs in the agricultural sector. ..

According to Paraskevas, we want to be like a startup pipeline and funnel and pair with farmers.

Invert the script

Last year’s Grant Award was the culmination of many years of work that began in the small ore city of Independence, about 15 miles west of Salem.

Sean Irvine, director of economic development for the city, said in 2006 that the city’s partnership with the nearby city of Monmouth led to the creation of MINET, providing high-speed internet to all homes and businesses in those cities. I saw the possibility of developing.

This was an investment by two cities to give our community access to the digital economy and keep pace with the digital age.

Irvine said independence felt that independence could be a place where people come from all over the world to develop and test new broadband technologies. Given its agriculturally rich profile, he said it makes sense for the community to advertise itself as an interface between urban technology and rural farms.

Frankly, I think it’s an opportunity to turn the script over in the countryside, Irvine said. Smart farming is a way to show what a rural area really is.

About five years ago, Irvine began holding regular agricultural technology conferences in Independence, with producers, entrepreneurs, university researchers, technology companies, and local government officials sitting in the same room. It was.

These meetings spawned several early trials around the Mid Willamette Valley. Technology giant with a large footprint near Portland uses remote sensors to track fresh hop shipments from farms near Independence to coastal Newport breweries and partner with Rogue Ales Did.

Intel later adopted the same concept and applied it to the tracking of blueberries from farms to processors. In the process, the sensor tracked environmental conditions such as light, temperature, and humidity, and uploaded the data directly to the digital ledger blockchain, which tracks all transactions.

As interest grew, Irvine said he could no longer handle the initiative on his own. He applied for a grant from the Ford Family Foundation and hired a new position currently held by Paraskevas of SEDCOR.

There is a real project right now, Irvine said. We have done it and all these partners want to help us.

Sprint for a solution

Cara Turano, Chief Operating Officer of the Oregon Technology Association, said she was intrigued by the potential fusion of farms and technology to drive innovation.

Known for its initials TAO, the association is a technology-sector-focused business league with 500 companies from Oregon and southwestern Washington.

One way TAO facilitates networking and industry development is to host a design sprint that takes only five days for a team to come up with a creative new product aimed at solving a particular business challenge.

In 2019, Turano met Irvine and brainstormed about agricultural design sprints.

She said Turano, Irvine and others spent six months touring and discussing farmers in the Marion, Pork and Yamhill counties.

We asked what problems they had and how they could involve people in the tech community to come up with solutions to their problems.

The first Agricultural Innovation Design Sprint Challenge was April 2020. The second was in June and the third ended last month.

Winners include wine goggles and a web-based app for tracking microclimate data.

What they were doing in these design sprints was actually about building ecosystems, Turano said. As a state-wide technology association, how can you provide the infrastructure, capital, and workforce to support this industry ready for digitalization and expansion?

Looking to the future, Turano said he hopes the hub will become an incubator for start-ups, turning potential into measurable economic growth.

She said this created some businesses in Mid Willamette Valley and hopes they will grow and hire more people.

Make HAY

Justin Kunz, owner of Creative Soapbox LLC, led the team that designed the microclimate data app named HAY or Help Analyzing Yields.

The app was created to aggregate data from a variety of sources, including meteorological stations, soil moisture monitors, and geographic information systems available through the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Kunz said.

Farmers can check the condition of their fields and parts of the fields and make administrative decisions based on temperature, precipitation, dew point and frost.

According to Kuntz, it helps plan and understand when resources need to be pooled to carry out specific crop management activities. We quickly realized that we weren’t just developing a microclimate app. We were developing a platform to help growers get the big picture.

Kuntz, who lives in Eugene, came to Oregon from southern Idaho. There he grew up on his family’s 40-acre farm. He founded Creative Soapbox in 2005 and found a niche in creating web-based applications.

In the March design sprint with TAO, Kunz brought together a team of six members. HAY is still in its early stages of development, and Kuntz said the team feels it has hit a product that could get a lot of attention in the industry.

In the past, Kuntz said startups were derailed by venture capitalists driving final products. Instead of focusing on solving the problem, he said, developers were obsessed with satisfying investors, which only clouded the water for potential users.

He said the Northwest Ag Innovation Hub is different because it involves producers from the beginning.

He said it was all about validating real users and ideas. In agricultural technology, that is one of the only ways to move forward.

Model for success

In Tennessee, a similar model of agricultural innovation has already been successful and gives a glimpse of what lies ahead at the Northwest Ag Innovation Hub.

Based in Memphis, AgLaunch started in 2015 and became a non-profit organization in 2018. Like the NWAg Innovation Hub, AgLaunch works with technicians to develop a network of farmers who screen products and support field trials.

Pete Nelson, executive director of AgLaunch, said the group’s network has 26 grower members. In the last 10 months alone, about 36 startups, including three, have already accelerated through AgLaunch.

One of those companies, called SwineTech, is based in Iowa and has created a digital platform that allows pig farmers to remotely coordinate their farm activities, reducing labor costs and animal mortality.

Another, called Stony Creek Colors, Tennessee, manufactures indigo dyes for blue jeans, creating an indigo market as an alternative crop to tobacco farmers.

Currently, Nelson said AgLaunch is working to build a nationwide network of like-minded organizations. This includes a partnership with the Northwest Ag Innovation Hub.

At a formal kick-off meeting at the hub last month, Pallaskebas and SED COR said they were still three to five years away from getting to where they wanted to go.

But he said it was gaining momentum.

According to Parasquebas, he was trying to build both sides of the market to make Willamette Valley as competitive as possible in agriculture.

Nelson, who also spoke at the kick-off, said the potential was appetizing given the variety of Oregon’s specialty crops and supply chains.

When I talk about some of the opportunities you have, I literally drool, he said.

