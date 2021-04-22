Former bungee developer creating a new Sony-only game for PlayStation 5





Destiny 1

Bungee

Well, I was talking about how Sony likes to invest in small studios, and here we again have a newly announced partnership to rob Firewalk Studios of exclusive games. It’s a relatively new and unknown studio, but given that the main player is Bungie’s former Destiny developer, there’s a fair amount of developer collection.

Theres studio head Tony Hsu (former general manager and senior VP of Destiny), game director Ryan Ellis (former Bungie creative director), and executive producer Elena Siegman (from Bungie, as well as Irrational and Harmonix). Sony has been technically working with Firewalk for several years, but Hsu has just written a blog post announcing the PlayStation partnership. But at this point, there is news that a new exclusive game will come out of collaboration. And that new multiplayer IP.

Here Sue:

Today, we are excited to announce a new original multiplayer game partnership with Sony Interactive Entertainment. For our team, the opportunity to create a new world and inspire players around the world with even greater moments is the fire and ambition that keeps us moving forward. The PlayStation team has a deep love and respect for the medium of the game and has some of the best expertise and abilities in the world to help achieve great ambitions.

I’m already working hard on development and I really enjoy playing the game as a team. In fact, while continuing to grow the team during this challenge last year, it was the daily online playtests that provided the crew with the most consistent joy and connection.

transaction

Sony

The PlayStation rarely misses its exclusive partnership (Godfall? I’ve never heard of it). If anyone knows how to make a good multiplayer game, it’s the Bungie people. Given the history of the team, there is no indication of what type of game this will be, Hero Shooter, Battle Royale, Arena Shooter, or even its shooting duration.

Bungie itself has been struggling with Destinys PvP mode lately, but in the worst case, it has hundreds of thousands of players a day. It’s that kind of open secret that Bungie may be developing a more dedicated multiplayer IP as part of its incubation project. This could be where some of the PvP team went, so it’s possible to play against this Firewalk title. At some point in the future.

Despite knowing little about this, it keeps an eye on the new studio pedigree and the fact that Sony is confident enough to do a lot about this game. It is natural to become. partnership. You may not see the results for a while, but I’m looking forward to it someday.

