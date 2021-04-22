AliveCor aims to ban the sale of Apple smartwatches by claiming patent infringement





Alive Cor, a personal electrocardiogram maker, is trying to ban the sale of the Apple Watch in the United States after claiming that the tech giant infringes patented technology.

The company announced this week that Apple has filed a complaint with the US International Trade Commission for violating patent law on three of Alive Cors’ patented devices.

AliveCor claims that Apple is deliberately copying patented technology and trying to crush it as a competitor in the market.

The complaint states, “AliveCor, among others, will carry out heart rate analysis and Apple’s efforts to obtain relief for Apple’s intentional copy of AliveCor’s patented technology, including the ability to read ECG on the Apple Watch. In a statement, the company said it would eliminate Alive Cor as a competitor in the Apple Watch heart rate analysis market.

What is the impact?

Last December, AliveCor filed a proceeding against Apple alleging similar patent infringement. The proceedings allege that the tools included in Apple Watch Series 4 and later infringe three patents held by AliveCor.

In addition to Apple’s suspension of allegations of infringement, AliveCor has sought damages to the company for attorneys’ fees and other costs related to the proceedings.

AliveCor offers a variety of personalized mobile ECG devices. Its flagship product, Kardia Mobile, is a single-lead personal ECG. In 2017, we launched the Kardia Band as an add-on accessory for the Apple Watch band, but it was discontinued shortly after Apple’s unique ECG function went live.

Recently, AliveCor received FDA approval for Kardia Mobile 6L, a 6-lead personal ECG that provides cardiologists with six different perspectives on the electrical activity of the heart. We have also launched a subscription service called Kardia Care. The service gives members access to a set of features that help users interpret heart data, monitor risk factors, identify symptom triggers, and measure the impact of lifestyle changes.

Earlier this year, the company added three new heart conditions that could be identified in its product line. This includes sinus rhythms with supraventricular extrasystoles (SVE), sinus rhythms with ventricular extrasystoles (PVC), and sinus rhythms with wide QRS.

Big trend

Apple has faced several proceedings in the past regarding patent infringement. In 2016, heart rate sensor company Valencell sued Apple and Fitbit. The company claimed that Apple stole the technology to power the Apple Watch’s heart rate sensor and obtained it through a dishonest partnership overture and a white paper downloaded under a fake name.

Then, in 2018, Omni MedSci filed a proceeding against a tech giant for violating heart rate monitoring technology.

In addition to the Apple Watch, more consumer wearables are adding ECG capabilities to their devices. The Fitbits ECG app received regulatory approval in the US and European Union last fall, and Samsung upgraded its Galaxy smartwatch with features earlier this year.

