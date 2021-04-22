Google Earth Introduces “4D” Interactive Time Lapse Experience: Digital Photo Review





Since its launch 15 years ago, Google Earth has displayed detailed 3D images of the Earth from a variety of perspectives. Recently, they introduced timelapse to Google Earth. This is an interactive 4D experience consisting of 24 million satellite photos captured over the last 37 years. A major motivational factor in creating this latest development was exposing people to the effects of climate change. You can see how the location has changed over the last 40 years.

You can use Timelapse for Google Earth to explore changes in development over the last 40 years.

The Google Earth team has worked with Carnegie Mellon University’s CREATE Lab to develop technology that enhances time-lapse. Their research reveals five areas where our planet is experiencing the fastest developments and changes: forest change, urban growth, warming temperatures, energy sources, and fragile beauty. .. Click on any of these categories to see guided tours of several spots in the world where change is noticeable.

Time-lapse was created by what Google calls a “pixel crunch” on EarthEngine, the company’s cloud-based platform for geospatial analysis. The tens of millions of pixels needed to enable time-lapse in Google Earth are the result of over 24 million satellite images collected between 1984 and 2020. Compiling a ’20 petabyte satellite took over 2 million hours on thousands of Google Cloud machines Converts an image into a single 4.4 terapixel-sized video mosaic. That’s the equivalent of 530,000 videos in 4K resolution, “Rebecca Moore explains in an official blog post announcing the time-lapse.

To help create what is known as “the largest video on Earth,” Moore has launched the Copernicus program with the European Union and its sentinel satellites, in addition to the Landsat program of the US Government, NASA, and the US Geological Survey. I acknowledge the achievements of. Over 800 Google Earth timelapse videos in 2D and 3D are available on g.co/TimelapseVideos. You can watch the video on YouTube. Google recommends that educators use time-lapse to teach about the effects of climate change.

