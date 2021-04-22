Sony’s new wireless speakers bring parties with great power and onboard lighting





Sony is preparing for the summer with the release of three new wireless speakers aimed at providing the hardware to properly soundtrack outdoor gatherings.

There is no doubt about what kind of opportunities X-series speakers are aimed at. For outdoor nights with friends, you need a sturdy portable to get through the haze of Chit Chat. Sony’s new speaker trio is perfect for parties, even with built-in ambient lighting to complement your music.

The price and release date have not yet been announced except in Australia, where three units will be shipped from June 2021. The SRS-XP700 and SRS-XP500 are priced at AU $ 699 (about $ 420 / £ 350) and AU $ 499 ($ ​​300 / £). 250), respectively. This leaves the SRS-XG500 model back at AU $ 629 (about $ 380 / £ 320).

Each speaker has an “innovative X-balanced speaker unit” that corresponds to a non-circular base. It’s not the most visually pleasing setup, but Sony claims that its construction provides “higher sound pressure and less distorted sound.”

That’s why we expected a rich, plump sound from the unit, and Sony added that it would provide a clear sound “no matter what style of music you listen to.”

(Image credit: Sony) Outdoor prime

All three speakers have a “mega bass” option that promises to bring the bass levels of the speakers together (in multiple ways) into a punchy one.

There is also “live sound”, a universal feature of the speaker, allowing listeners to recreate the festive experience with a nostalgic sucker punch into the era of live music that has passed.

But first and foremost, these are outdoor speakers, which require a sturdy outer case and water resistance. The XG500 has IP66 waterproof and dustproof ratings, while the XP700 and XP500 offer IPX4 rated water resistance.

All speakers can be used outdoors, but the XG500 in particular should be able to withstand the harshest elements of the IP66 rating.

Portable with long battery life

Of course, we’re still living in a pandemic era, so the party is probably waiting for things to settle down.

But Sony’s X-series speakers must excite the animals inside people. All models with a comfortable carry handle make it easy to operate from home to where you need music.

Sony has also identified a “battery care mode” that will stop charging the speaker 100% to extend battery life. However, the jury is still considering how well this actually works.

In any case, Sony’s X-series speakers will probably enter the young market and are more interested in the presence of audible music played in the background of the event than its fine-grained quality. I don’t think audiophiles were Sony’s goal in the X-series, but don’t rush to add them to the wanted list right away.

Details: Check out the best outdoor speakers for the summer

Today’s Best UE Mega Boom 3 Deals

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos