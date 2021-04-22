On Earth Day, Mills unveiled a $ 500,000 innovation challenge aimed at facilitating clean energy startups and creating jobs.





Mills announced at ReVision Energy, one of New England’s leading solar energy companies.

Governor Janet Mills of Montville, Maine announced on Thursday a $ 500,000 grant program aimed at promoting innovation, supporting clean energy startups, and creating jobs in the Clean Energy sector of Maine.

According to Mills, the Main Clean Energy Innovation Challenge is a joint initiative of the Energy Office and the Main Technology Institute to drive innovation, develop new businesses and create jobs in states where the clean energy economy is booming. .. For more information on the grant program, please visit the MTI website.

Companies like ReVision Energy, which started as a two-person shop in Liberty, Maine, show how a clean energy economy can generate high-paying, sustainable careers across Maine, according to Mills. I promised that Maine would see 30,000 clean energy jobs in Maine by 2030. The main Clean Energy Innovation Challenge is strengthening support to help clean energy entrepreneurs create these jobs and at the same time combat climate change.

ReVision Energy is proud to play a leading role in supporting the growth of Maine’s clean energy economy and praises the Innovation Challenge as a way to support the prosperity of new generations in Maine. I am. The Mills administration’s bold climate and clean energy actions boost demand for a new generation of professionals who can live and work in Maine’s long-lasting career and help further strengthen the state-wide community. I am.

According to Mills, the main investment in research and development, which is a major driver of economic growth, is ranked at the lowest rank in the country. According to Mills, Maine has the lowest per capita clean energy jobs in New England, followed by Massachusetts, Vermont and Rhode Island with the highest clean energy jobs in the country.

According to Mills, the Main Clean Energy Innovation Challenge will make available funds to help existing clean energy startups advance clean energy and climate technologies and help Maine move forward toward achieving its goals. So that’s the first step towards increasing that support.

The Main Technology Institute is pleased to be able to offer the Main Clean Energy Innovation Challenge and help main companies move great ideas forward, said Brian Whitney, President of the Main Technology Institute. If you are a clean energy company or entrepreneur ready to take the next step with your product or technology, we will visit our website for more about the challenge I recommend that.

A thriving clean energy economy is rooted in innovation, and the Governor’s Energy Department challenges MTI to help businesses reduce their reliance on fossil fuels and develop ideas to combat the effects of climate change. I’m excited to work on. The Energy Bureau said. Job creation, economic strengthening, the fight against climate change, and the protection of the health of the country we love and call home are inextricably linked.

In addition to the challenges, Mills said through a workforce development initiative to support the state’s goal of having her administration have public-private partnerships, apprenticeships, internships, career programs, and 30,000 clean energy jobs. He said he continues to develop programs to grow the state’s clean energy economy. Mainly by 2030.

