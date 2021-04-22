Marvel’s Avengers Launch Tachyon Anomaly Event





Square Enix continues to expand its superhero service game with new events that allow Marvel’s Avengers players to roll deeply as a team of four Ironmen, an incredible Hulk, or Captain America.

AIM has tampered with the timeline of Marvel’s game universe and created a tachyon anomaly that threatens to unravel the structure of space and time. The Avengers will need to come together to address this threat in a series of newly introduced missions and will receive support from other timelines.

The Tachyon Anomaly Event begins now and lasts until May 3rd. Meanwhile, players who are matchmaking or teaming up with friends can choose multiples of the same hero. According to in-game folklore, these Avengers (converging from different timelines) can form their own team structure that is inaccessible elsewhere in the game.

Anyone who participates in the new Temporal Assault mission in the game will get an animated nameplate as a reward. As you complete more missions, you’ll earn priority set pieces for high-level heroes, adding a long-awaited additional loop to Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame.

In addition to new missions and unique team composition, players playing during the Tachyon Anomaly event will have access to Tachyon Lift missions regardless of power level. These are timed missions that allow players to grind Cosmic gear and are usually only suitable for those who have already completed the campaign. The event also introduces a new “And We’re Back” mission, so even veterans of The Avengers can do new things.

The tachyon anomaly is just one of a series of events that took place at Marvel’s Avengers and is designed to maintain the player’s foundation despite difficult launches. Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics also launched a new story campaign earlier this year to bring archers Hawkeye and Kate Bishop to the roster. Black Panther inclusion is still on the horizon.

Marvel’s Avengers is now available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Stadia.

