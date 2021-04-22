SIA Supports “Endless Frontier Law” Focusing on Technological Innovation





$ 6 Trillion Family Office World Fights Post-Arquegos Crackdown

(Bloomberg)-The explosion of Arquegos has given thousands of secret family offices the greatest challenge to their privacy in 10 years. Some legislators, regulators and consumer advocates are tightly controlled and, despite being loosely regulated, inside the Family Office, which manages an estimated $ 6 trillion for the world’s ultra-rich. We are promoting the clarification of the mechanism. Reform advocates will require US family offices to register as investment advisors and publicly report their holdings quarterly, as most other types of investment firms have to do. .. Such data could warn regulators, investors and other Wall Street players of hidden risks, but advocates of tighter regulation are new securities with a tough reputation on Wall Street. We are optimistic that Trading Commission Chairman Gary Gensler will see things in their own way. Dennis Kelleher, CEO of advocacy group Better Markets, believes that the rationale for the family office exemption is now clearly undefended and the SEC will change it quickly. Bloomberg reported that investment firms, including the Family Office, must disclose their holdings. New disclosures may include the company’s derivative positions and the stocks they lack. Family office representatives are pushing back. They say they are preparing for the biggest lobbying after successfully avoiding inclusion in the strict new regulations after the 2008 financial crisis. Their strategy: The establishment of the Arquegos family office argues that it has nothing to do with its collapse. What Arquegos did and the fact that they had problems had nothing to do with the structure of the family office, said Brian Riadon, a lobbyist at the Private Investor Union. The late March meltdown of Archegos Capital Management LP, led by former hedge fund manager Bill Hwang, touched on lobbying skirmishes. After being locked out of the hedge fund industry for insider trading, fans opened a family office in 2013 and used a high-leverage portfolio focused on a small number of stocks to eventually reach $ 200 million to about $ 20 billion. Invested in the assets of. Bill Funds duel lives on Wall Street Subsequent explosions revealed that neither regulators nor brokers knew how big Arquegos’ position had grown. The losses are terrible, said Andrew Park, senior American policy analyst for financial reform. But the biggest wonder is that all of these losses came from a company that no one was aware of until a few weeks ago. His group called on the SEC to investigate whether the family office exemption created regulatory blind spots. Securities firms of major banks such as Morgan Stanley, Nomura Holdings and Credit Suisse Group AG, which had to close their positions in Arquegos, lost billions of dollars. The dollar, some bank executives have also begun to demand more scrutiny. Frankly, the lack of transparency and disclosure associated with these institutions is quite different from hedge fund institutions. James Gorman, CEO of Morgan Stanley, said in a statement on April 16 that he was confident that the SEC was paying attention. Reardon, a coalition of private investors, said his group will discuss with the SEC, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, and lawmakers why some of the disclosure advocates demanded the required rent. .. Angelo Robles, the founder of the Family Office Association, is also preparing for action. He said he would contact law firms and US Senators if regulators take a positive stance towards the Family Office. Robles, who has more than 200 members worldwide in a Greenwich, Connecticut-based group, said swap regulations are likely to be tightened, citing commonly used derivative types. The potential of the lesser-known Family Office to make such an impact serves as a cry for a rally of supporters of the Wall Street reforms. Kelleher of Better Markets said more publicity and positions on the scale of the family office could help prevent them from becoming a risk to the financial system. Legislators are also showing interest. Ohio Democratic Party Sherrod Brown, who heads the Senate Banking Commission, has asked Arquegos brokers to disclose information about family office transactions. Family offices that serve a single family and have no external clients usually do not need to register with the SEC as an investment adviser. The reason for the exemption is to serve only one wealthy client who does not need the protection provided to investors in other funds. In addition, offices with assets of less than $ 100 million, or those that manage a fund with only one person, can avoid disclosing their holdings on a regular basis. Offices servicing more families will need to submit their holdings to the SEC, but can request and often receive an exemption that allows them to keep the submission confidential. .. Even reports, such as hedge fund and mutual fund reports, usually only include direct ownership of stocks, not derivative positions, such as total return swaps that led to the decline in Arcegos. A major bank brokered Alkegos stock swaps for a fee. Such swaps allowed the company to spend a relatively small amount-it essentially used the borrowed money to build a huge portfolio-keeping ownership of individual stocks hidden. If the SEC now requires all investment companies, including the family office, to disclose derivatives, short positions will not necessarily compromise the privacy of the family office if they can submit their holdings secretly to the SEC. .. Due to the lack of disclosure, some family offices can adopt similarly complex strategies without scrutiny. Meanwhile, deregulation has helped many hedge fund managers transform their companies into family offices. For example, BlueCrest Capital Management returned money to investors in 2016 and focused on managing the wealth of millionaire co-founder Michael. Pratt, his partners and employees. Last year, John Paulson said he was converting Paulson & Co.’s hedge funds into a family office following a similar move by Leon Cooperman’s Omega Advisors. According to EY, more than 10,000 family offices around the world manage the wealth of a single family, at least half of which began this century. Researcher Campden Wealth estimates that family office assets are around $ 6 trillion worldwide, larger than hedge funds as a whole. industry. Accurate numbers can be high or low, as most families have tight protections in their wealth range and few public records are available to track their wealth. However, hedge funds that convert to the Family Office are more likely to maintain a trading strategy that often employs leveraged bets that have the potential to have broader market effects. Recently, some family offices have launched so-called blank check companies. It’s about raising money from investors and ultimately buying other companies. Part of the Private Investor Union’s plan is to inform regulators that they already have the tools they need to identify threats to the financial system. The SEC is in the process of implementing a long-term delay rule that requires all funds, including the Family Office, to privately disclose some of their derivative positions to agents. Theoretically, it would have allowed the SEC to know what Arquegos was doing, but demanding Arquegos to register as an investment adviser did not prevent the explosion, 2009. Riadon, who formed a coalition in Japan, may simply decide to leave the country if regulators crack down on the US Family Office. In reality, a typical single family office is a small team of highly mobile individuals, said CEO Keith Johnston, an investment club for London-based single-family offices. Given that the SFO Alliance is overly regulated, there is a risk of moving staff or headquarters to other jurisdictions. Visit bloomberg.com for articles like this. Sign up now to get the most trusted business news. source.2021 Bloomberg LP

