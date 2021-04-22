Google Maps shifts focus from speed to environment and fuel savings





Google plans to update the map application. This shifts the main purpose from reducing arrival times to fuel-saving routes. This highlights the incoming tweaks to Google’s algorithms, according to a recent report from Auto Evolution.

Well, that’s not the only change that the intended update offers. But that is arguably the biggest change. In summary, the change takes into account the factors that affect fuel consumption. This can mean explaining changes in altitude, traffic light or stop signs, and other factors.

This change should ultimately not only save users money, but also have a net positive impact on the environment. But, of course, search giants are also reported to provide users with a way back to the travel time-priority algorithm. That way, fuel savings will be Google Maps’ top priority, but users can switch to faster routes in the app if needed.

Google Maps not only saves fuel, but also excels in other ways

Following future fuel economy-focused updates, Google will also change the way maps handle public transport. That is, by providing a step-by-step timeline for public transport. And this includes a more accurate estimate of the time from stop to stop and a more accurate ETA for travelers, for example to match.

Currently, that information is already available in some regions, but the company is working to spread it further abroad. Includes recent updates including enhanced public transport data in Lyon and Lille, France. Google and public transport in other regions are working to bring this feature to more regions.

When will this reach the user?

At the time of this writing, there doesn’t seem to be a set time frame for the arrival of Google’s new map updates. The only symptom given is that the change will arrive in the second half of 2021.

But Google’s I / O 2021 developer conference is just around the corner. Specifically, it will start on May 18th and will run until May 20th. Also, given the popularity of the navigation app Google Maps, the event may reveal more details.

