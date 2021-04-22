Nasscoms Rekha Menon, a leader in advanced technology-driven innovation and socio-economic progress





Rekha M Menon, chairman and managing director of Accenture, India, broke the glass ceiling on Thursday and became the first woman to serve as chairman of NASScom in the association’s 30-year history. She was previously Vice Chairman of the IT industry’s top organization in 2020-21.

Pandemic navigation

I’m honored to vote for this trust by the NASScom Executive Council at a very important time for our industry. The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic continues to test the resilience of more than 4 million people, despite creating new opportunities for growth with technologies that emerge as social and economic lifelines around the world. I will. Working carefully over the pandemic, working with the NASScom Executive Council and its members to strengthen India’s position as a digital talent nation in the world, drive people’s first innovation, and work with governments in the industry. We look forward to promoting long-term growth. She added to create the facilitative policy environment needed for sustainable growth.

An industry-leading voice for advanced technology-driven innovation and socio-economic progress, Rekha is regularly on the list of the most powerful women in India’s business and is one of the top 10 LGBT + ally executives in the world. Is recognized by.

She is a member of the CII’s National Council and co-chair of the CII’s Indian Women’s Network and the USIBC’s Indian Advisory Council. She also participates in the board of directors of her alma mater, XLRI Business School. Actively advocating giving back to society and improving the lives of the world, she supports support for society through a partnership between two non-profit organizations, Pratham Books and the Akshara Foundation.

Strategic role

She joined Accenture in 2004 and has played several strategic leadership roles ever since. Her last two roles were the Geographical Operations Leader for Delivery Centers in India, ASEAN and APAC, and the Human Resources Leader for Accenture Growth Markets. Prior to joining Accenture, Leca was an entrepreneur and co-founded two technology companies and a non-profit organization. As a gold medalist at XLRI Business School, she has over 25 years of experience, including two entrepreneurial missions and with the management teams of Levi’s, Cargill and AkzoNobel.

She is active in Accenture’s inclusion and diversity and corporate citizenship initiatives, implementing effective policies to support all inclusive efforts, whether growing women, assistive technologies and learning. Need to organize a culture of equality. She is also an active industry voice on skills and inclusive growth.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos