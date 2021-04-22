Hades Wins Game of the Year at 2021 DICE Awards





Image: Super Giant Game

The beloved indie game Hades won the most awards at this year’s DICE Awards. Super Giant’s excellent roguelike action game has finally won five awards, including the Game of the Year.

Hades did a great show, but it was the PlayStation-only Sony stables that dominated the awards, winning nine awards in five games. Ghost of Tsushima has won four awards, including the Adventure Game of the Year. The Last of Us Part II won two awards, and Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Dreams, and Final Fantasy VII Remake each won one award. Valves also won the Half-Life game for the first time in over 13 years, Half-Life: Alyx won two, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons won the Family Game of the Year.

Below is a complete list of all the winners.

Game of the Year: Hades Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction: Hades Outstanding Achievement in Game Design: Hades Action Game of the Year: Hades Adventure Game of the Year: Ghost of Tsushima Family Game of the Year: Animal Crossing: New Horizons Fighting Game Year of the Year: Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Racing Game of the Year: Mario Cart Live: Home Circuit Role Playing Game of the Year: Final Fantasy VII Remake Sports Game of the Year: Tony Hawks Pro Skater 1 +2 Strategy / Simulation Game of the Year: Microsoft Flight Simulator Immersive Reality Game of the Year: Half-Life: AlixMobile Game of the Year: Legends of Runeterra Online Game of the Year: Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Outstanding Achievement in Animation: The Last of Us Part IIOutstanding Achievement in Art Direction: Ghost Outstanding Achievements of of Tsushima Characters: Miles, Marvels Spider-Man: Outstanding Achievements of Miles Morales Original Music Composition: Ghost of Tsushima Outstanding Achievements of Audio Design: Ghost of Tsushima Outstanding Achievement in Story: The Last of Us Part II Outstanding Technical Achievement: Dreams Immersive Reality Technical Achievement: Half-Life: Alix Outstanding Achievemen t for the Independent Game: Hades

If you want to watch the entire show, you can watch it on IGN’s video broadcast. You can also check all candidates on the official website of the Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences.

Hades continues to win in a row. Already won the Best Game at the 2021 BAFTA Game Awards, one of the best Kotakus games in 2020, the Best Indie Game Award at the 2020 Game Awards, and the Game of the Year at the SXSW 2021 Gaming Awards. I think we will win a little more by the end of the year.

