Google ordered to provide information on alleged cyberbullying





A Canadian court has ordered American tech giant Google to disclose the person who runs the YouTube channel and blog allegedly used for cyberbullying.

Wife and husband Sakura Saunders and Darius Mirshahi claim that anyone behind the blog “Antifa: Exposed” is linked to the YouTube channel Undercoverkitty, which has been targeted for insults and both are involved. Claims to have mistakenly accused him. Domestic terrorist organization.

The couple filed an affidavit filed with the Nova Scotia Supreme Court in January 2021. Currently, the court provides Google with information that can identify alleged online abuse of couples using relatively new and rarely used intimate images, cyber protection legislation, and Nova Scotia legislation introduced in 2017. I’m commanding you.

Saunders said in an affidavit that the content shared on blogs and YouTube channels falsely suggests she is violent. A writer and social justice activist explained that the blog was written in a “hateful tone” and was full of conspiracy theories.

The couple said in a court filing, “The blog claims that the applicant Sakura Sanders traveled to Australia to organize a student riot. The blog claims that the applicant Sakura Sanders was a criminal project. Claims to be engaged in. “

The affidavit also states that “the blog claims to be a member and leader of a domestic terrorist organization that uses extreme violence against those whose applicants disagree with their intention to destroy civilization.” There is.

In an interview with Guelph Mercury Tribune in 2010, union organizer Mirshahi said: I don’t believe in the nation, “explained in the Antifa: Exposed blog as an anarchist from Iran.

Milshahi, who has never been to Iran but said it is an Iranian heritage, wrote an article on the theme of revolution and anarchy on the Canadian site Interrobang.

An order relating to Google, the owner of YouTube, was issued on March 25 by Judge Richard Cofran of the Nova Scotia Supreme Court. Google will need to provide the requested information until the end of April 2021.

