How Digital Anatomy 3D Printing Helps Accelerate Medical Device Innovation-Med-Tech Innovation





Schiner3D Reprowas, an Austrian 3D printing service provider specializing in the manufacture of medical models, was the first in the German-speaking world to discover how clients could benefit from Stratasys J750 Digital Anatomy 3D printers.

Today, the company is working closely with medical technology companies to innovate new medical devices with biomechanically accurate 3D printed anatomical models that mimic bones and tissues to an unprecedented level of realism. Is accelerating.

With the goal of rapidly and efficiently innovating new medical devices, healthcare companies, medical device manufacturers, and research facilities typically utilize corpses to test solutions and optimize design and device functionality. To This is not only very time consuming, as it often takes months to prepare the corpse of the desired anatomy, but also costly, especially if a particular medical condition is needed to test the device. It takes and is difficult to repeat. Schiner 3D Repros customers use Digital Anatomy 3D printers to simulate anatomy and pathology with surreal 3D printed models, reducing the need for human and animal carcasses and increasing throughout the design verification process. We overcome these barriers by ensuring reproducibility and acceleration.

Schiner 3D Repro has been manufacturing 3D printed medical and anatomical models for surgical training and preparation throughout Europe since installing the Digital Anatomy 3D Printer.

Joern-Henrik Stein, Managing Director of Schiner 3D Repro, said: DigitalAnatomy was a breakthrough in terms of the models it could offer to healthcare companies. You can now create anatomical structures from actual medical scans called DICOM data. This allows healthcare customers to accurately request the required anatomy without the need for a human corpse.

According to Stein, a large, consistent, highly detailed and accurate representation of anatomical models such as internal organs is an absolute prerequisite for customer needs. The high-resolution capabilities of Digital Anatomy 3D printers allow companies to meet these requirements head-on, and advanced materials that closely mimic the characteristics of the human body allow teams to create new 3D printing models that were previously impossible. I can do it.

This was recently illustrated when Schiner 3D Repro 3D printed a vascular model for medical device customers who wanted to test blood circulation for new innovations.

Oliver Simon, Project Manager for Medical Branch at Schiner 3D Repro, said: We use GelMatrix material on our Digital Anatomy printer to create complex patient-specific vascular models for healthcare companies. In one recent case, the diameter of the vascular structure was only 1.5 mm, which was literally impossible to manufacture using other techniques. Thankfully, we were able to 3D print the model for our customers. This opens up additional opportunities for design verification and optimization of your medical device.

Since adopting this technology, Schiner 3D Repro has received orders for biomechanical 3D printed models for medical microscopic training and demonstrations, from catheter models to complex brain models. Taking full advantage of materials including Tissue Matrix for organ replication, Bone Matrix for simulating bone structure, and Gel Matrix for vascular structure, biomechanical models are in geometric complexity and movement. Accurately reflects medical scans.

Using advanced medical software, medical scans and data (MRI, CT) for various projects are pre-prepared for 3D printing. These are optimized for printing using GrabCAD Print Software.

Joern-Henrik Stein added: When it comes to material allocation for digital anatomy printers, GrabCAD Print software ensures an efficient workflow from data to printing. The DICOM data you provide is optimized using medical software and GrabCAD Print to create high quality, anatomically accurate 3D printed medical models.

Schiner 3D Repro expects its healthcare sector to grow by up to 30% throughout 2021 due to strong demand from healthcare companies and several ongoing research projects with Austrian and German healthcare institutions and universities. doing.

Arnaud Toutain, Stratasys Healthcare Sales and Development Leader, said: Companies like Schiner3D Repro are fully demonstrating the capabilities of digital anatomical printers through surreal medical models under development. As we continue to develop additional materials and software for the Digital Anatomy Printer, healthcare organizations will help improve surgical readiness and training while helping to bring new medical devices to market faster. A wider range of applications can further reduce the need for carcasses and animals. ..

