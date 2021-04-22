Cyberpunk 2077 Refunds Barely Dent CD Projekt Reds Revenue





It’s hard to see Cyberpunk 2077 as anything other than the record quarterly massive impetus for this chart …

Expenses increased in 2020, but revenues increased further.

CD project

If you bought Cyberpunk 2077 on disk, you were clearly a minority.

CD project

In 2020, Cyberpunk 2077 PC sales were overwhelmingly high.

CD project

The actual north-south division of the total sales distribution.

CD project

CDPR continues to promise more game patches and new content in 2021, including planned new generation upgrades.

CD project

In December, developer CD Projekt Red shook up with a full refund to the Cyberpunk 2077 player, who was particularly dissatisfied with the poor performance of the game on older consoles. A few days later, Sony delisted the game from the PlayStation Store and made its own refund offer. Later, Microsoft made a similar refund offer.

Today, with the release of CDPR’s consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2020 (ending December 31st), how much its refund program cost the company last year, and how much CDPR expects those refunds and sales loss in 2021. You can see if. Anyway, the impact on record fiscal years seems to be very small in other respects.

The CDPR is buried in the “Other Provisions” section of the 90-page financial report, acknowledging approximately $ 51.2 million (194.5 million zloty). [as] Provisions for expected adjustments to returns and license reports related to the sale of Cyberpunk 2077 in the Q4 2020 release window. Translated into plain English, that number seems to include all digital and retail refunds and forecasts for the 2020 game. For the expected ongoing refunds and lost sales by 2021 (thanks to Mike Futter of F-Squared for helping us analyze the tortured language of the report).

Breaking it down, the $ 51.2 million “return allowance” includes $ 10.65 million (40.4 million zloty) refunds made through digital and physical stores in 2020 and about direct refunds made through CDPR last year. Includes $ 2.23 million (8.5 million zloty). “Help me Refund” campaign (including marketing costs for that campaign).

CDPR will add an additional $ 38.34 million (145,560) in 2021 based on information obtained from distributors regarding sales to retail distribution networks, retail sales to end customers, and the number of copies present in various distribution channels and warehouses. We anticipate a refund of 10,000 PLN) and a loss of sales. The same is true for distributors’ professional judgment regarding expected sales throughout 2021. This seems to include the impact of the game’s continued absence from the PlayStation Store. CDPR says the company is about to end with the release of a number of major patches.

The reduction in bucket losses of more than $ 51 million due to a failed cyberpunk launch may sound significant. But that number needs to be compared to the rest of the company’s record performance last year. This includes total sales of approximately $ 563 million (approximately 2.14 billion zloty) and net income of just over $ 301 million (approximately 1.15 billion zloty) in 2020 alone. Even with the addition of the projected Cyberpunk refund / loss in 2021 (not including the additional Cyberpunk revenue expected in 2021), the $ 51 million “provisioning” is for the company. Equivalent to only 9% of 2020 revenue.

You can also weigh the impact of the refund program on the total sales of Cyberpunk 2077 by the end of December of 13.7 million units. Assuming that a refund of about $ 12.9 million in 2020 is equivalent to an average purchase of $ 60, CDPR has refunded just under 215,000 copies, or about 1.6% of all cyberpunk units sold last year.

Despite strong financial conditions, the reputational decline that CDPR faces from under-development of cyberpunk may continue. The company’s share price peaked at $ 31 per share on December 4, just a week before the announcement of its refund program. Yesterday, the stock closed at $ 11.68, down more than 62% in about four and a half months.

CDPR shared additional statistics on the absolutely large launch of Cyberpunk elsewhere in its financial presentation.

73% of total sales are digital downloads, 23% retail discs are 56% PC / Stadia, 28% PS4, 17% Xbox One, 38% North America, 24% Europe, 20% mainland Asia The total budget for the game was $ 315 million (1.2 billion PLN). There was a team of 530 developers working on the game and 2,000 voice actors in 18 languages.

In addition to ongoing patches, CDPR continues to promise that many free DLC offerings and optimized “new generation” editions of the game will be available in late 2021.

List image by CD Projekt Red

