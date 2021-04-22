EVGAZ20 Optomechanical Gaming Keyboard Review





When thinking about EVGA, the first thing that comes to mind may not be the keyboard. The graphics card is clearly number one and is another component such as the motherboard and power supply. The company’s contributions to PCs are usually internal, with exceptions such as the new $ 174 EVGA Z20 gaming keyboard. It has its own macro keys, media controls, USB passthrough, and less common audio passthrough. However, in order to make a good keyboard as well as a flashy keyboard, the manufacturer needs to have a solid understanding of the basics. EVGA has removed the Z20 mark. The keycap feels loose and unstable, and the Light Strike LK optical switch sounds quiet. Without a solid foundation for a great typing experience, the Z20 cannot be a competitive flagship keyboard in all the comforts of the world.

All dress up

The Z20 is a large gaming keyboard. The size of the keyboard itself is 1.6 x 18.5 x 5.8 inches (HWD), or 1.6 x 18.5 x 8.6 inches with a removable wrist rest, so the keyboard takes up a lot of space. That is, in part, because of its many gorgeous features. The Z20’s 109 keys and dedicated media controls make the Z20 the centerpiece of your desktop.

There is an RGB light bar on the side, flaring out from the edge of the anodized aluminum base panel. Even the EVGA logo, which decorates the large silver plastic at the back, sticks out of the keyboard. In a sense, the Z20 looks like a statement piece with flashy RGB lights and additional keys. In other respects, it looks a little chilly. The silver plastic logo is too big and looks flashy. The wrist rest is soft and coated with leatherette, but it feels a little thin.

The keys at the heart of the keyboard are similarly vulnerable. The Z20 is equipped with a light strike LK optical switch. This is a long-standing third-party optical switch that has declined in popularity, even though optical switches have been popular in the last few years. This click-style switch makes a particularly quiet sound. (If you just want to reduce noise, the Z20 also has a linear style light strike.) In addition, pressing the keycap will cause the wobbling keycap to sway. Loose keys can make typing uncertain and uncomfortable.

The Z20, on the other hand, has almost every feature gamers might want. On the left side of the keyboard are five dedicated macro keys named “E1-E5” and a game mode button. In the upper right corner, there are four dedicated media buttons and a large capacity roller.

There are two pass-through ports on the end. The USB port on the back near the base of the power cable and the audio jack on the left. Even among the finest keyboards, audio passthroughs are fairly rare. That said, it’s convenient. More and more top gaming headsets require a USB connection to take advantage of their digital capabilities. Depending on your PC settings, audio passthrough can also reduce desktop confusion.

The Z20 also has some extravagant features that aren’t very impressive. It provides an extended polling rate of up to 4000Hz, or one input every 0.25ms. The polling rate, which determines how often the keyboard sends signals to the PC, has recently become a hot feature of gaming mice, but even if it’s enhanced above 1000Hz, the keyboard makes little difference. At best, it may be a little more efficient to hold down a key.

The most distinctive feature of the Z20 is the proximity sensor near the front of the keyboard. This is what EVGA calls the “time-of-flight” sensor. The ToF sensor recognizes when you approach or move away from the keyboard and automatically wakes up / sleeps the system. On paper, this seems to be a feature of the space era. In fact, I didn’t notice that it puts the computer to sleep or puts it to sleep more efficiently than normal routines.

Unleash RGB hell

Configuration apps that allow key remapping, macro programming, and RGB lighting settings are often a weakness for manufacturers who don’t consider peripherals a priority. A good example is EVGA Unleash RGB. The Z20’s configuration feels outdated and doesn’t work very well. Windowed single-screen apps have most of what you’re looking for in a configuration app. The ability to create custom profiles with remapped keys, homemade macros, and your own RGB setup. You can also fine-tune other settings such as polling rates and keys deactivated by the Game Mode button.

Using these features causes problems. Despite having the keyboard visualizations in the front and center, the app doesn’t show the functionality of the customized keys unless you click on the customized keys and then change the functionality. The keyboard map is displayed in all menus, so you can try changing the keys even if you haven’t selected the correct tab. These are just a few of the small but confusing design decisions that make Unleash RGB inadequate for pairing with any keyboard, especially those with dedicated macro buttons that need to be customized.

You can use Unleash RGB to create up to 9 keyboard profiles. This is a small number in large schemes. Most configuration apps allow you to create an unlimited number of local profiles and store some in onboard memory.

Keyboard is not a component

Its spec sheet looks pretty good, but the EVGA Z20 isn’t particularly impressive. For $ 174.99, it’s not as expensive as best-in-class keyboards, such as Editors’ Choice choosing the Corsair K95 Platinum XT or Razer Huntsman V2 Analog, but it falls directly into the premium flagship category. With so many incredible keyboard options, the main attraction of the Z20 is its more ambiguous features such as audio pass-through and proximity sensors. If you’re not interested in these features, you can choose from many other top gaming keyboards.

EVGAZ20 opt mechanical gaming keyboard bottom line

Despite many compelling features such as the rarely seen audio pass-through connection and proximity sensor, the EVGA Z20 doesn’t feel like an elite keyboard.

