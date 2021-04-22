Google’s Anthos multi-cloud platform gets improved logging, Windows container support, and more – TechCrunch





Google today announced a major update to its Anthos multi-cloud platform. This allows you to build, deploy, and manage containerized applications anywhere, including Amazon’s AWS and Microsoft Azure (in preview).

Version 1.7 includes new features such as improved metrics and logging for Anthos on AWS, a new Connect gateway for interacting with any cluster directly from Google Cloud, and a preview of Google’s managed control plane for Anthos Service Mesh. I am. Other new features include support for Windows containers in environments using VMware’s vSphere platform and new tools to make it easier for developers to deploy applications to any Anthos cluster.

Today’s update comes almost exactly two years after Google CEO Sundar Pichai first announced Anthos at the 2019 CloudNext event (before that, Google launched the project three years ago, Google Cloud. I used to call it “Services Platform”). It’s no exaggeration to say that hybrid and multi-cloud play an important role in the Google Cloud roadmap. Perhaps it plays a more important role for Google than its competitors. Recently, Google invited industry veteran Jeff Reed to become Vice President of Product Management for Anthos.

Reed told me that he believes there are many factors that put Ansos in a good position right now. “The wind is behind us. We bet on Kubernetes and on the container — they were good decisions,” he said. Increasingly, customers are scaling out their use of Kubernetes and need to understand how to optimally scale out their clusters and deploy them in different environments. This requires a consistent platform across these environments. When it comes to acquiring new Anthos customers, it’s actually these factors that determine whether a company should investigate Anthos.

He admitted that there are other players in the market, but claims that Google Cloud’s view of this is quite different. “I think we’re very unique in the sense that we’re from the cloud. Cloud natives are our core approach,” he said. “Much of what we are talking about [Anthos] 1.7 is about how to harness the power of the cloud and use what are called “cloud anchors” to make your life much easier. We’re like cloud vendors there, but there are others because we support on-premises. Others are, for example, IBM / RedHat’s OpenShift and VMware’s Tanzu.

Adding support for Windows containers in a vSphere environment is a classic company where many Anthos customers are trying to modernize their infrastructure but still rely on many legacy applications to deploy. It also shows the fact. cloud.

In the future, we may see more integration with a wide range of Google Cloud products in Anthos. In fact, as Reed pointed out, inside Google Cloud, more and more teams are building products on top of Anthos itself. This makes it easy to deploy these services anywhere in an Anthos-managed environment. The first of these internal services running on Anthos is Apigee. “In Apigee deployments, Anthos is basically under the cover, so Apigee enjoys all the benefits of a container environment, scalability, and all those elements, and runs the entire environment as a stack. It made things very easy, “he said.

You can expect to hear more about this in the near future, or at Google Cloud Next 2021.

