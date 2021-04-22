Former Carbon XPRISE Semifinalist Pond Technologies Announces Participation in Elon Musk’s XPRIZE Carbon Removal Competition





Markham, Ontario / Access Wire / April 22, 2021 Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. (“Pond”) (TSX.V: POND) (OTCQBPNDHF) (FSE: 400), Global Sustainability of Wellness and Climate Change ESG Companies Addressing Challenges Announced that they are preparing to participate in the officially opened XPRIZE Carbon Removal Competition today. Funded by Elon Musk and the Mask Foundation, this $ 100 million contest is the biggest incentive award in history. Previously, Pond was a semi-finalist in the 2017 global $ 20 million NRG Cosia Carbon XPRIZE competition for converting carbon into useful products.

XPRIZE Carbon Removal can invite innovators and teams from anywhere on the planet to extract carbon dioxide directly from the atmosphere and ocean, eventually scaling it to gigaton levels on a large scale and permanently trapping CO2. A four-year global contest to create and demonstrate solutions Environmentally friendly.

Grant Smith, CEO of Pond, commented: “In commemoration of Earth Day’s 51st anniversary, we announced that we will be participating in the XPRIZE Carbon Removal Competition. Pond is excited to demonstrate the progress of Pond’s unique carbon removal function since the last XPRIZE. Entry into both stakeholders and industries around the world. We provide industrial emitters with a meaningful source of income from the natural isolation of CO2 emissions from algae, thus accelerating global carbon reductions. I believe it will play a big role in.

XPRIZE states: “The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) estimates that by 2050, 10 billion tonnes (10 gigatons) of CO2 will need to be removed annually to avoid the worst. Bold and fundamental innovation and scale-up to achieve the Paris Agreement’s goal of limiting global temperature rise below pre-industrial levels of 1.5 (C) and even 2 (C) This exceeds the limit of CO2 emissions, but it actually removes CO2 already in the atmosphere and ocean. If humanity continues to follow its normal path, the average global temperature will be 2100 years. It may rise by 6 (C). “

About Pond Technologies Holdings Inc .:

Located in Markham, Ontario, Pond is a technology leader in the cultivation of microalgae in a controlled environment. In more than a decade of research and development, Pond has developed a robust disruptive technology platform based on artificial intelligence, unique LED lights and patented CO2 management. By using CO2 concentrated from the flow of industrial waste, Pond increases the productivity of microalgae far beyond the capacity of outdoor algae growers, reducing CO2 by industrial emitters and ultimately. Make it recyclable. Pond currently sells astaxanthin, an antioxidant derived from microalgae, under the Regenurex brand. As microalgae are becoming increasingly important in medicines and cosmetics, dietary supplements, human nutrition, aquaculture, bioplastics and biofuels, Pond puts its technology on for ongoing license fees and loyalty. We have begun to license the three parties. Pond recently added a biotechnology division focused on the growth of unique strains of microalgae used as reproductive media for the expression of human antibodies and proteins.

For more information, please visit https://www.pondtech.com/.

Neither TSXV nor its regulatory service provider (the term is defined in TSXV’s policy) is responsible for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For more information, please contact Grant Smith, CEO, g.smith @ pondtech.com, 416-287-3835 ext. 201; or Chris Cory (c.cory @ pondtech.com, 416-287-3835 ext.) 215

Source: Pond Technologies Holdings Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: https: //www.accesswire.com/641779/Former-Carbon-XPRISE-Semi-Finalist-Pond-Technologies-Announces-Entry-to-Elon-Musk-sponsored-XPRIZE- Carbon-Removal-Competition

