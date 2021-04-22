CD Projekt has refunded only 30,000 copies of Cyberpunk 2077





Image: CD project

CFO Piotr Nielubowicz told investors in today’s earnings announcement that only a small portion of Cyberpunk 2077’s total sales led to refunds. Of the 13.7 million copies sold, Polish developers apparently issued a refund of 30,000 copies.

In terms of financial impact, the HelpMe Refund program CD Projekt, set up to handle requests from customers who are dissatisfied with Cyberpunk 2077, costs about $ 2.17 million and will generate $ 560 million in revenue in 2020. Reduced buckets compared to those incorporated by over CD Projekt. .. Over 95% of these refunds have already been processed.

Nielubowicz added that the last single digit percentage below 5% is probably the hardest part. We refund to people all over the world and take into account that we work in various banking systems. It’s not an easy task.

After some delay, Cyberpunk 2077 was finally launched on December 10, 2020. However, the game was overwhelmingly disappointing, not only because of its limited scope compared to pre-launch marketing, but also because of the prevalence of bugs and performance issues in previous-generation consoles. .. CD Projekt has spent the past few months releasing patches to mitigate technical issues, but the game remains annoying to companies that have previously had a good relationship with The Witcher. is.

Please note that these refund numbers do not seem to consider refunds for Cyberpunk 2077 processed by Sony and Microsoft. The two companies offered separate refunds for purchases made on their respective platforms, and Sony even removed the game from the PlayStation Store just a week after its release, but the decision has not yet been revoked.

G / O media may receive fees

The low repayment rate is surprising, but some point out that hoop players who need to jump to get a refund from CD Projekt may have discouraged some players’ attempts. .. In any case, the company is looking forward to the release of the game on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S later this year, with plans to develop extensions and possibly multiplayer components.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos