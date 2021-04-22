Change the YouTube channel name without changing your Google account.Method is as follows





YouTube creators can now more easily change their profile name and photo without changing their Google account information.

James Martin / CNET

YouTube creators are finally getting the most requested new features. Starting today, creators will be able to easily change their YouTube channel name and profile photo to better reflect their content without having to update the name and photo associated with their Google Account.

This change allows you to separate YouTube names and content from Google services such as Gmail and Google Docs. That way, if you need to send an email to your school or office, you’ll see your real name instead of your YouTube name.

Important Note: If you confirm on YouTube and change the channel name, the confirmation badge will be lost and you will need to reapply. However, renaming does not affect custom URLs or official channel notes.

Here’s how to change your YouTube channel name and profile picture on mobile or desktop without updating your Google account name.

How to change YouTube channel name and profile picture on mobile

1. Open the YouTube app and tap your profile picture.

2.[チャンネル]>[チャンネルの編集]Tap.

3. To change the name, enter the updated name[OK]Tap.

4. To change your profile picture, tap the picture and select an existing picture or take a new one.[保存]Tap.

How to change YouTube channel name and profile picture on Angela Lang / CNET desktop

1. Sign in to YouTube Studio.

2. To rename: From the menu on the left[カスタマイズ]>[基本情報]Choose.[編集]Click to update the channel name and enter a new name.[公開]Click.

3. To change your profile picture: From the menu on the left[カスタマイズ]>[ブランディング]Choose.[アップロード]Click to select an image. Adjust the size of the image and[完了]Click.[公開]Click.

For more information, see our guide on how to become a YouTuber: online classes and equipment to get started, and the best blog camera of 2021.

Now Playing: Watch This: How YouTube and low-cost cameras can help shine the spotlight on creators …

18:06

