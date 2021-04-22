Ontario Legal Society Approves Legal Technology Regulatory Sandbox





The Ontario Legal Society has approved a five-year regulatory sandbox pilot to encourage the development of innovative technical legal services in the state.

According to the FAQ published on the LSO site, sandbox participants are required to apply for and obtain approval for a specific period of time (usually two years). Participants can serve consumers through Innovative Technical Legal Services (ITLS) while complying with risk-based monitoring and reporting requirements.

British Columbia launched its own regulatory “sandbox” program for legal innovation in December last year, following the example of Utah, which launched a similar program in 2020. Technology is seen by many as a way to fill that shortage of access to justice.

Still, some players in the field of legal innovation reserve for this particular model.

“I think this will be a great initiative,” said Jordan Furlong, an analyst in the legal department based in Ottawa, before vo. “Not only for the practical effect of helping us actually accelerate the development of new solutions to the legal problems in this state we need, but also for the message it sends and what it represents. Also.”

Furlong said the adoption of the “sandbox” meant that Ontario was serious about taking steps to improve access to the judiciary. Also, for investors and innovators in Ontario and elsewhere, the value of their time and effort will be a vote of trust.

Farlong said that while BC has earned the credit for its first move, Ontario has a world-class legal and technical department with a safe space to test new services and products on the road. I’m adding.

Gillian Hadfield, a professor of law and strategic management at the University of Toronto, and Schwartz Riceman, chairman of technology and society, were also interviewed before approval, saying it was a mistake not to advance the sandbox pilot. Hadfield assisted in the design of a regulated sandbox in Utah and consulted with the LSO on a proposal.

“The problem we face with access to justice is that we only license individuals, not license or regulate other providers,” says Hadfield. “That is, we cannot build technology that is very helpful in accessing the issue of justice.”

However, it is important to note that the LSO sets limits. It’s a door to all kinds of providers, as in England and Wales, Australia and Arizona, which abolished the ethical rules prohibiting non-law firms from bringing financial benefits to law firms or participating in fees last year. Not open-shared. Furlong said that while complaints about access to the judiciary continued in England and Wales, the re-regulation of legal services 10 years ago was to bring more competition to the sector from market players. I will.

Hadfield says the Ontario legal industry uses very little technology. Most of them are found in the corporate space because they are easy to sell to these companies, such as eDiscovery tools and the use of machine learning for tax law by Blue J Legal. Sandboxes, for example, can help promote a web platform with the ability to better connect people with lawyers.

“More than 70% of people in Toronto’s family court aren’t taxed without a representative, so we really need consumer technology,” says Hadfield.

For example, natural language processing tools can provide clients with plain language translations. “Some people are building AI-powered systems to do that,” says Hadfield. “You can give it a document and tell someone in fifth grade to explain it, and it’s pretty good at translating complex legal languages ​​into simple terms. It’s legal. It’s a big need. “

Furlong also points to a US service called Upsolve, an online tool to help navigate US bankruptcy proceedings.

“I don’t know if Upsolve is interested in the Canadian market, but if so, this is a great opportunity to show us what they can do,” Furlong says.

Furlong states that the warning of ruin before the change in England and Wales never came true, where there was an improvement in the legal community.

“It’s not a license to run Amock,” he says. “A very closely monitored and regulated laboratory for developing innovative legal services. There are standards for entry. There are standards for continued operation. Risk and potential harm perspectives. There are very meticulous measures from and measure profits. They are all monitored and reported to the general public, customers and clients. “

Chris Bentley, Managing Director of the Legal Innovation Zone at Ryerson University, opposes the proposed sandbox.

“I think this is the wrong direction. I’m worried that it may not have the effect that supporters expect,” says Bentley. “I think it has a chilling effect on innovation initiatives. It doesn’t help 80 percent of ontarians who have no way to justice get it, and it ultimately negatively impacts state work and investment. . “

Bentley argues that the existing ban on foreign investment in law firms is actually unfounded, but sandboxes allow tech companies to compete with lawyers who can’t attract foreign investment. right.

“Imagine a scenario in which a start-up company developed by a combination of lawyer expertise, technology and business professionals is applied to compete with a lawyer who does not have access to that expertise in the same way. “Bentley says. “How does it work?”

He supports systems like England and Wales that allow external investment without regulatory intervention or oversight.

“The Bar Association needs to encourage innovative approaches and encourage external investment and ideas, which brings not only money, but a wealth of knowledge and expertise,” says Bentley. .. “People’s needs are too great”

Hadfield said the North American bar association has rejected most other attempts at regulatory change, but the change in this proposal is to create a new approach to regulation. She says Utah needs the leadership of the presidents of the state’s Supreme Court and bar associations, and other states have begun to consider opening.

“I’m optimistic about change now compared to the last 15 years,” says Hadfield.

For Ontario,[i]We are directly involved in the legal association’s obligation to regulate legal services, “Furlong said. “The report reveals. There are already dozens of these products, companies and services nationwide. This is not a theoretical issue we are discussing. All of them cannot be prosecuted, It cannot be ignored, nor can it simply issue a full approval because it is not responsible. You need to find a way to monitor and monitor the commissioning of these types of products in a regulated environment. There is. By doing so, we collect data. “

Alexandre Dsy, a lawyer and co-founder of BidSettle, said Qubec is also increasingly aware that technology is advancing rapidly. In France, he says, companies like Obtenez Justice also automate and provide legal services online. The company won the challenge from Paris Bar because the technology was not eligible for “legal advice”.

“We are not going to go to the Supreme Court and automate the discussion of case law,” says Dsy. “In the simple case, it’s already almost administrative. Your legal aspects aren’t much discussed. The same is true for tenant issues. [describe] What Happened: Who are you and how much money are you looking for? That’s easy. “

According to Dsy, the Canadian legal community needs to try new things, and if there are too many obstacles to innovation, nothing happens.

“There is a big imbalance between access to justice and the quality of justice,” says Dsy. “We need to deal with this imbalance, and technology is the most promising way. It’s important to enable people to innovate.”

He warns that too much bureaucracy will drive it to other countries due to legal innovation and leave Canada without industry.

With Ontario and British Columbia pursuing a regulatory sandbox model, Furlong said legislative changes in regulatory reform could have real momentum. The two states are also major parts of Canadian legal profession.

“If you have sandboxes in British Columbia and Ontario, you may not need them elsewhere,” says Furlong. “British Columbia and Ontario, who are advancing this, usher in a new era of regulation, with respect to how to manage the provision of legal services and how to help ensure access to remedies. It’s going to be a whole new approach. Canadian. That may be the best result of all. “

Dale Smith is an Ottawa-based contributor.

