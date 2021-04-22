Call of Duty gets a map of the 80’s in Season 3





Following yesterday’s Warzone nuclear event, Call of Duty Season 3 has officially launched in both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. Season 3 introduces a new War Zone map, and Cold War offers new multiplayer maps, weapons, operators, zombie updates, and more. There is also a new 100-layer battle pass for crushing. There’s a lot to expect from the new season of Call of Duty content, but it starts with some interesting events.

Today, Activision concludes Operation Rapid Thunder event in the Warzone trilogy with Verdansk Destruction Part 2. The second part of yesterday’s event took place on Rebirth Island 15 minutes after the destruction of Verdansk, while Part 3 returned to Rebirth Island 10 minutes ago. Nuclear weapons have disappeared. It was a limited-time mode that allowed the team to fight for control of the nuclear detonator. As long as the player has the device, the detonation meter seems to fill up. When the meter reached 100%, the game was over and boomed, with players witnessing Verdansk’s nuclear weapons from the coast of Regeneration Island.

The match was pretty short, but then there was a movie cutscene that reversed the time. Nuclear weapons flew away from Verdansk and the view of the globe rotated in the opposite direction until the end in 1984. Players soon joined a new match, which was played in the newly introduced 1984 Verdansk.

Players can now join the regular Warzone playlists of Verdansk’s standard solos, duos, trios and quads in 1984. Money-based plunder mode is also available.

As the name implies, most of the new maps are skins of the old Verdansk maps of the 1980s, and many popular attractions such as superstores, hospitals, stadiums and farmlands remain. This may be overwhelming for the new map, but it gives Warzone a slightly fresher look. But awesome, the 1984 Verdansk is pretty much the same, down to some of the smaller buildings like the little police station.

However, the stadium has undergone major changes. The stadium looks more like an old school stadium with a smaller, much more open design, rather than the huge dome style of the past. Downtown has been slightly redesigned and Broadcast’s skyscraper buildings have several unfinished levels to make the space more open and accessible. Do you think the whole landscape of Verdansk is a little green? But overall, I wanted to be more vibrant through this 80’s redesign.

Verdansk Airport looks better with fewer wars torn in 1984. Image: Activision

Older Black Ops games can now be dropped to locations such as Summit and Standoff. And when players start exploring this new (ish) map, I’m sure there are some hidden details and an Easter egg to reveal.

Today’s Warzone Closer event wasn’t a big surprise due to the leak, but the map really needed a review. It’s too early to tell if it’s enough to go back to the 80’s.

Operation Rapid Thunder may be over, but now there is a limited-time Adler hunting event. This continues from the story of Season 2 where Black Ops operator Frank Woods leads the CIA Strike Team in search of Operation Russell Adler. Adler was believed to have been taken prisoner in the jungle of Laos. The rescue mission was bust, and new information from Season Three shows that Adler is actually in Verdansk.

In the new Hunt for Adler limited-time event, both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone will offer players unique in-game challenges and find out where Adlers are. You will also earn event rewards when you complete the Intel Challenge. It’s basically like a regular multiplayer and war zone mission you’ve seen in the past, but it’s nice to see the event tied to Call of Duty, the ongoing story of Black Ops Cold War. In addition, completing the challenge unlocks reward items such as weapon charms, calling cards, and new operator skins.

If you’re not interested in Adlers story events, there’s still plenty of content added to Black Ops Cold War, including new multiplayer maps. Yamantau is a standard 6v6 multiplayer map installed in the ruins of the Soviet Observatory on Mount Yamantau. Diesel is a desert location and is available in both standard 6v6 mode and 2v2 and 3v3 gun fights. The Black Ops 2 classic standoff map didn’t arrive today, but players can expect this fan’s favorite to return in the second half of Season 3. Finally, Duga is a new large-scale map set in the Ural Mountains. Duga is currently available in Zombie Outbreak mode, but will also be available in Fireteam Multiplayer mode later in the season.

Stick and Stones, the party mode of the classic Black Ops series, is now playable in Cold War. In this free for all mode, each player is armed with an R1 Shadowhunter crossbow, ballistic knife, and tomahawk. Points can be earned by taking kills with a crossbow and ballistic knife, but eliminating enemies with a Tomahawk will reset the score to zero. The first player to reach the score limit, or the player with the highest score when the timer expires, wins.

Image: Activision

There is also a new score streak added to Cold War Multiplayer. Strafe Run is a deadly score streak from past Call of Duty games. Streak works much the same in the Cold War, with a pair of jet fighters dropping bullets into the target area of ​​the map.

Season Threes Zombies content can be disappointing for fans waiting to play the new standard map. This season, we will continue to focus on more content in the Cold War goal-based outbreak mode. Outbreak not only adds Duga to the map pool, but also new vehicles, more objective opportunities, and world events.

Overall, Season 3’s Black Ops Cold War and War Zones are packed with lots of stuff, and the last two days of the event are much more interesting than Season 2 as a whole. We hope Activision can maintain its momentum over the past few days and continue to stream multiplayer and zombie maps while applying more map updates to keep Warzone spicy.

