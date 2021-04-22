Breath of the Wild 2 Exciting





New bullying from the prominent Nintendo Insider excites fans of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, but bullying doesn’t mention Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and perhaps the sequel to Nintendo Switch Pro as well. To. Nintendo insider and leaker Kerios has revealed new information about Pokemon Legends: Arceus and new information about the remake of Pokemon Diamond and Pokemon Pearl.

Speaking of the former, Kelios said the game’s release date was “pending”, but didn’t say why. However, Nintendo insider and leaker Felipe Necro pointed out that it was because Game Freak was waiting for “Nintendo OK” so that it wouldn’t interfere with the big holiday games. In response, Chaos revealed that Nintendo plans to release a “Big Game in Early 2022,” followed by an ignorant and ironic expression of an upside-down smiley face.

Unfortunately, this is leaked by all insider pairs, so Nintendo fans are losing speculation. The obvious game here is The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 for a variety of reasons, but it could also be other games such as Splatoon 3, Bayonetta 3, Metroid Prime 4, and Mario Kart 9.

That said, Mario Kart 9 hasn’t been announced, and I haven’t heard of Bayonetta 3 or Metroid Prime 4 for years. Meanwhile, Splatoon 3 has just been announced. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 seems to be the most likely elimination method. Especially considering that this is consistent with previous reports pegging the game for the 2021 holiday release or the early 2022 release. Interestingly, early 2022 is also the time when Nintendo Switch Pro is rumored to drop. What happened when the Nintendo Switch was released in 2017? That’s right, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

For now, take all of this speculation with a grain of salt. It looks like Chaos is making fun of the new Zelda game, but this hasn’t been confirmed. Even so, we do not deny the fact that all of these are informal and subject to change.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 will be released worldwide later next year via Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and perhaps Nintendo Switch Pro. Click here for more information on the game and Nintendo.

