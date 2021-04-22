Earn $ 30 Cash Rewards on Google Pay’s Spring Challenge





The new Google Pay app debuted earlier this year and is now the default option. Google Pay users can now take part in the Spring Challenge, which rewards some basic actions in the new app.

Starting Monday, April 12, Google Pay users in the United States will be able to participate in the Spring Challenge. This promotion is designed to help educate users about how the new Google Pay app works by “stamping” actions taken within the app.

Update 4/12: Google officially publishes the “Spring Challenge” to all users in the United States.The challenge is the app[ホーム]Of tabs[検出]It’s in the section.

Update 4/22: The Spring Challenge was scheduled to end on April 22nd today, but Google has extended it to May 3rd, giving users a little more time to win the $ 30 perk. To date, nearly a million people have begun the challenge of getting the “Fox” sticker the hardest, says Google. If you’re trying to get that “nasty fox”, you can try three methods:

Using Merchant Offers (including current offers such as $ 20 cashback at Lululemon and 10% cashback at Lyft) Sharing stamps with other Google Pay users allows users to earn stamps in return I will.Invite your friends to Google Pay

These actions include tap-to-pay at the enterprise, sending payments to friends, and more. Some actions can only get stamped once a day, while others can occur multiple times a day. According to Google, trivia quizzes can also appear as a way to get stamps, and sharing invitations to Google Pay can also get stamps.

To deposit $ 30 into your Google Pay balance, you need to get 5 stamps during the “Spring Challenge”.

The Spring Challenge takes a new approach to educating people about the redesigned Google Pay app. It’s the first app released in the United States that integrates payments, cashback savings, and financial insights all in one place. This in-app challenge gives people the opportunity to earn stamps by completing their daily transactions. For example, pay a friend or buy using tap and pay. Once all five stamps have been collected, Google Pay users will receive a $ 30 cashback reward on their Google Pay balance for the duration of the offer.

Google will run the Spring Challenge from April 12th to April 22nd. As mentioned above, it is only available in the United States. Works on both Android and iOS.

Google Pay Details:

