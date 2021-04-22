Innovare’s next session of Trusted AI series, tech partner planned





The Innovare Advancement Center works with the Air Force Research Institute Information Authority, the State University of New York, IBM, the Air Force Scientific Research Office, the National Security Innovation Network, NYSTEC, and the Griffiss Institute to design, validate, and validate reliable autonomous systems. A reliable AI (artificial intelligence) challenge series that discusses the issues of scientific and technical issues in Japan and starts soliciting proposals.

The event “Trusted AI-Grounding the Critical Path” will be held on Thursday, April 29th. According to the organizers, participants can learn more about the issues of the Trusted AI Challenge and the opportunities to fund academic, SME, and international R & D communities.

This three-part series is designed to foster, define, and fund creative solutions to a set of trusted AI challenges. Reliable AI Challenge Series: Event 1-During the construction of the vision, prominent academic, government and industry speakers and panelists shared their vision for the future of trusted autonomous systems and insights on key research agendas.

SUNY will provide its technical expertise and partner with the Air Force Institute Information Authority, IBM, the Air Force Scientific Research Authority, the National Security Innovation Network, NYSTEC, and Innovare to bring this exciting opportunity to the AI ​​R & D community. I am pleased. .. Meera Sampath, Deputy Prime Minister for Research. We look forward to making significant advances in the field of trusted AI through this series of challenges.

The National Security Innovation Network (NSIN) is very excited to sponsor the TrustedAI Challenge. The Pentagon has identified AI / ML as important for its ability to exceed the capabilities being developed by the enemy, and has undertaken the ability to thwart attacks in multiple regions around the world, the NSIN Central Atlantic region. Director Dan Madden said. However, large-scale deployment of AI / ML across DoD capabilities requires solving the basic technical challenges associated with trust in AI. Nothing beats the Air Force Research Laboratory to lead this effort.

Inspired by the vision shared by prominent speakers at Event 1, the members of the Trusted AI Challenge Committee will be able to provide information based on the technical needs of partner organizations and leverage their expertise as key researchers and engineers. We have developed four important challenges. For the spread and adoption of AI systems. The agenda is open to US-based academia, SMEs, and the international community of the Air Force Research Laboratory. Each challenge issue is funded and it is recommended that anyone interested in submitting a proposal review the challenge prior to the April 29 event in order to plan and properly prepare the request for proposal. To do.

The challenges of a reliable AI challenge are:

Topic # 1: Autonomous System Verification Topic # 2: Optimizing Human and Artificial Intelligence Performance: Trust and Collaborative Action for Digital Data Analysis Topic # 3: Dynamic Two-way Trust in Human-AI Cooperative Systems Topic # 4: Reliable AI Authentication

The event ends in the chat room via Discord for Q & A about challenge issues, networking, and upcoming event information. In this 45-minute online rally, participants will meet in a small meeting room to discuss each of the four trusted AI challenge issues with the challenge creator.

This event will help us understand future challenges as AI systems become more autonomous, dynamically acquire information, and adapt to the behavior of academic and government researchers, university students, SMEs, and more. Intended for those who are interested.

The third event in the series, Accelerating Progress, will take place in the summer of 2021.

To register for your first event, view challenge issues, view your agenda, and sign up for the Discord chat room, go to https://www.innovare.org/events/trusted-ai-challenge-series please.

