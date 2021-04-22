RedMagic watches are available worldwide and cost only US $ 99.





There is another smartwatch to consider if you are in one market. Today, April 22nd, RedMagic announced that the RedMagic Watch is now available worldwide. All Red Magic fans out there can buy a smartwatch that fits their cool gaming smartphone.

If you have already purchased RedMagic 6 times, you may have invested heavily in your brand. In that case, the news that the new Red Magic Watch will be available worldwide should make you happy. There are several reasons for this. First of all, the price is quite reasonable at 99 US dollars.

Second, the design is in line with Red Magic’s aesthetics. But you’re probably wondering about the specs. The clock comes in two colors, black and white. There aren’t as many options as some watches, but that’s not really a bad thing.

According to the RedMagic website, the watch features a 1.39-inch HD display, is lightweight at 30g, has five colorful straps, and has an additional 15 days of battery life. This is good, considering that some smartwatches only last a few days on charge.

RedMagic Watch is available all over the world and offers a lot of what’s worth the price

There is also a “great personal assistant,” according to RedMagic. For those who are active, there are 16 workout modes. These 16 modes include activities such as football (soccer), spin bikes, outdoor walking, outdoor running, outdoor cycling, boating, basketball and even strength training.

Other activities include indoor walking, yoga, hiking, indoor running, swimming, elliptical machines, free training and cricket. It’s no exaggeration to say that you can track your favorite activities with this watch. In addition to 16 modes, the watch is water resistant to 5 ATMs. This means you don’t have to worry about sweat or water damaging your watch.

For all runners out there, the watch also incorporates GPS, BDS, and QZSS for tracking and recording routes. There is also a blood oxygen monitor to track O2 levels. In addition to this, there is 24-hour heart rate monitoring with real-time record keeping.

Users can easily access data for all workouts through the RedMagic Sports App. Overall, for $ 99, this watch offers many features. An additional bonus if you are the owner of a Red Magic phone is Easy Pairing.

If you are interested in getting this watch, you can visit the RedMagic website and order it today. There are many options on the smartwatch market, but the price of this should get a lot of attention.

