631 Cities Participate in Mayor Challenge





A record 631 cities have registered for the 2021 Bloomberg Philanthropies Global Mayors Challenge. This is an innovation contest where 50 winners receive a total of about $ 7 million.

These 631 applicant cities come from 99 countries, demonstrating the growing scope of competition. This is the first year that the challenge has been fully globalized. The idea behind the challenge is for the city to submit proposals for projects related to the aftermath of COVID-19. Bloomberg said in a press release that each of the 50 winners is worth about $ 150,000, and the money will be used to test and enhance ideas through technical and innovation support.

From the first group of 50 winners, another group of 15 grand prize winners will be nominated later this year. Each group receives an additional $ 1 million and eventually implements the idea in a way that spreads the idea to help other cities. ..

The former Bloomberg Philanthropies Mayors Challenges lacked the word global and instead focused on one region of the world, previously the United States, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean.

In addition to announcing that 631 cities have applied for this challenge this week, authorities have also shared some insights from the pool of applications. Cities were all different sizes, regions and political parties, ultimately with a population of over 500 million.

The application was probably, of course, focused on economic recovery and health after COVID-19. The majority of applications from the United States also included innovations related to racial equality. Of the mayors involved, 332 have a term of office and 111 are women. Finally, 270 applications came from the Americas, 149 from the Asia-Pacific region, and 212 from Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The next step in the contest will be in June, when Bloomberg announces 50 finalists. See the Bloomberg Philanthropies website for more information.

Boston Launches Free Public Transport Pilot The city has announced that Boston has launched a free public transport pilot program aimed at testing the impact of financial incentives on commuters.

The program offers two incentives. The first is a credit of up to $ 60 at the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA), and the second is an unlimited pass for the city’s bike-sharing program, Bluebikes.

The goal of the program is to provide incentives for employees returning to work and workers who are currently commuting by car to use public transport, city officials wrote in the program’s announcement.

Boston, like all other major cities, is preparing for increased commuter traffic as vaccinated residents begin to return to their offices and other workplaces. The idea behind this program is to potentially alleviate traffic congestion in the city’s small business districts while at the same time freeing curb space for local customers in their neighborhood. The city also wants to mitigate the environmental impact of new commuters on the street.

For specific details, the program will be phased in over the next few months. This applies to 1,000 workers, some of whom are randomly selected for the entire $ 60 MBTA credit, while others receive less benefits over time and ultimately Is worth $ 60. Bluebikes pass owners have unlimited rides during the two-month pilot period. However, these vehicles must be completed within 45 minutes.

Boston’s transportation program is probably part of the fast-growing pioneer of similar innovation trials in the city, as city life continues to approach normal later in this pandemic. In many cities, typical pre-pandemic behavior has increased somewhat, but not enough to complicate data collection by such pilots.

In essence, the start of a normal life for a small number of people creates some viable conditions for data research by citizen innovators.

San Diego Expands Free Wi-Fi Program San Diego announced this week that it will significantly expand its city’s free Wi-Fi program.

The program SD Access 4 All was first announced in September 2020 with the goal of eliminating the digital divide by expanding broadband access and providing outdoor workspaces.

According to the city’s press release, San Diego has 53,000 households without basic internet services. The new expansion will be funded by allocating $ 500,000 of this year’s budget to improve digital equity.

With this funding, you’ll find free Wi-Fi in over 300 locations, an outdoor community lab with free Wi-Fi, hundreds of laptops available for checkout, and 900 new checkouts from some libraries. A mobile hotspot has been provided.

All partners involved in SD Access 4 include the San Diego Parks Foundation and the San Diego Public Library Foundation. The city has also reached an agreement with Cox Communications and AT & T on nearby Wi-Fi and mobile hotspots, respectively.

Share Our Strength campaign Kid Hungry has invested nearly $ 2 million in six states to drive the benefits of the Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), program stakeholders said this week. Announced.

Grantees receiving this funding are in Hawaii, Kansas, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, and New Mexico. The project will use data and technology improvements to ease systematic barriers and improve equitable access to services.

The project will be funded over an 18-month grant period with the support of the American Public Human Services Association (APHSA). APHSA is a bipartisan national membership association representing state and local health and welfare agencies. Kid Hungry and APHSA will not work with the National Advisory Committee to provide technical assistance and guidance.

Learn more about the project.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos