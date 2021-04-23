Fortnite: All Safe Places | Fanboy Attacks





The latest set of Fortnite challenges is here, one of which requires the player to open three vaults. A safe is a type of chest that contains a gold bar and is extremely rare. This is why this challenge has proven frustrating for many players, especially given that only one player can open the safe. And things get even more difficult because not all matches are spawned. Thankfully, there are some safe spawn locations where you can check every match to complete this challenge quickly. The safest spawn locations in Fortnite are:

All safe places in Fortnite

The best place to search for safes is Sweaty Sands. This is the place with the highest number of safe spawn locations than any other location on the map. Sweaty Sands has seven safe spawn locations, each marked on the map below. Keep in mind that they are displayed randomly, so you may not always find them in these places. Still, there are plenty of spawn locations here, and you will always find at least one every time you land here.

If you don’t want to stop by Sweaty Sands, you can also find safes in these places.

Sweat Sands Pleasant Park Lazy Ray Crite Low Craggie Cliff Dirty Dock Holly Hedge Spy Stealth Base Misty Meadows Hot and humid Stack Slap Peace Swamp

You can also check out the video below for a safer place. Again, the vault doesn’t always appear in the same place, and other players may reach the vault before you see it.

If you’re having trouble finding a safe, go to Fortnite settings and[オーディオ]Go to the tab. Next, enable “Sound effect visualization”. Many players have already turned this setting on because it is much easier to pinpoint footsteps and chest, but it can also help you find a safe. When you’re close, you’ll see the icon just as you would on your chest. If you don’t know the exact spawn location, it’s a great way to find a safe. You will be amazed at the number of people walking unnoticed.

If you’ve been working on Fortnite challenges for the past few weeks, check out our guide on where to talk to Jones and where to find Weeping Woods anomalies.

Fortniteis is currently available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

