Samsung Galaxy Upcycling is in beta and you can join now





According to a recent announcement from the company, Samsung Galaxy Upcycling at Home is now officially in beta in the UK, US and South Korea. This means that at least a few users will be able to access the service. In effect, you will be able to recycle your old Galaxy devices into smart home gadgets.

What is Galaxy Upcycling? What do you do with your Samsung device?

As mentioned above, the Samsung Galaxy Upcycling at Home Beta Program aims to test helping users live more lives from their smartphones. Specifically, as a way to not only reduce e-waste, but also get more without spending more.

Samsung has given some examples of how upcycling can be beneficial since it was first announced in 2017. It basically informs potential participants of how the program can help reuse the built-in sensors in these devices. Samsung says the AI ​​solution built into the software will help the device act as a sensor around the smart home ecosystem. For example, it recognizes and distinguishes the sounds of the “everyday environment.”

With this set of features, smartphones in the Samsung Galaxy Upcycling at Home program can detect and deliver alerts and smart home responses to baby crying, dog barking, cat barking, door knocks. Conversely, sensors can be used to measure room brightness and activate smart lights below user-defined levels.

In the latter case, Samsung will charge you as a pet care measure. You can also use the same function to turn on your TV when it gets too dark. Or any number of other smart home integrated responses. The focus is on optimizing the battery for the resource-intensive task in question.

Here’s how to get involved

Currently, using older Samsung smartphones as part of this program is fairly easy. As long as you still own a Samsung Galaxy S or Note 9 Series or later device. Or, of course, a Z Flip or Z Fold handset. The company has shown that more devices will be added in the future.

First, the entire program revolves around Samsung’s SmartThings platform. Therefore, it can probably be fully integrated with an ecosystem suitable for Smart Things such as Google Home. This also means that users need access to the SmartThings Labs feature within the SmartThings app to get started.

