4chan founder Chris Poole (“Moot”) has left Google

CNBC learned that Chris Poole, who founded the controversial online community 4chan before joining Google in 2016, left the search giant after jumping into several groups within the company.

According to an internal repository viewed by CNBC, Pool’s last official date on Google was April 13th, explaining his last role as a product manager. It’s often the employee’s stock that was best hired in the fifth year, but it’s unclear if that’s the reason for Pool’s resignation.

The pool did not respond to multiple requests for comments. Google confirmed that the pool was no longer employed there.

Called “Moot”, Poole founded 4chan in 2003 at the age of 15. It has grown into one of the most influential and controversial online communities to date. Rolling Stone is famous for calling him a boy genius and “Mark Zuckerberg in the online underground.”

4chan has become an early internet paradise for almost free speech freedom. However, over time, reports have faced criticisms such as hacker hosts, obscene images, harassment, and information leaks, often targeting women and minority groups, and have been subject to multiple proceedings. An FBI subpoena was also issued against the threat of violence posted on the site. In 2015, Poole announced its retirement from 4chan’s operations and sold the site to Japanese internet entrepreneur Hiroyuki Nishimura for a private amount.

Poole revealed in 2016 that he joined Google as a continuation of his work, and now in a deleted post, “12 years of experience building an online community” and “growing in a way that simply can’t be done.” Stated. He joined the Photo and Stream unit, which oversaw social networking efforts under then-VP Bradley Horowitz, as a product manager. As a result, speculation circulated that the company hired him to renew its social media ambitions. Some of them were aimed at competing with Facebook.

The pool jumped between several different roles during his five years. At one point, according to Crunchbase, he partnered with Google’s in-house startup incubator, Area 120, and had just begun construction in 2016. After that, I became the product manager of Google’s map department.

As Google had just made a promise to diversity, some employees and industry workers criticized hiring and saw executives’ enthusiasm for pool hiring as deaf. Google+ Chief Architect Jonathan Zunger wrote a deleted post defending Poole, promising that Google Plus wouldn’t “become a notorious nest,” and Poole “made something really exciting.” I’m trying, “he added.

The company eventually shut down its social networks in 2018 after gaining little traction on Facebook and other social media sites.

